Cape Girardeau police report 6/6/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

John M. Bergauer, 59, 13 N. Fountain St., was arrested at 24 N. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girareau warrant for failure to appear on a show-cause order for first-degree trespassing.

Hunter S. McPherson, 21, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for seat belt violation, improper registration, no insurance and driving while suspended.

Sharmaine L. Edwards, 25, 2857 Themis St., was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for speeding and no insurance.

Robert W. Poley, 37, of Scott City was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for improper registration and violating a steady signal.

Destynnie H. Cotner, 23, 547 S. Pacific St., was arrested at 823 S. Benton St. on two Cape Girardeau warrants for operating an unlicensed vehicle and no insurance.

Edward J. Gibson, 37, 689 Yaiupe Lane, was arrested at 612 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for assault.