Cape Girardeau police report 6/6/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- John M. Bergauer, 59, 13 N. Fountain St., was arrested at 24 N. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girareau warrant for failure to appear on a show-cause order for first-degree trespassing.
- Hunter S. McPherson, 21, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for seat belt violation, improper registration, no insurance and driving while suspended.
- Sharmaine L. Edwards, 25, 2857 Themis St., was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for speeding and no insurance.
- Robert W. Poley, 37, of Scott City was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for improper registration and violating a steady signal.
- Destynnie H. Cotner, 23, 547 S. Pacific St., was arrested at 823 S. Benton St. on two Cape Girardeau warrants for operating an unlicensed vehicle and no insurance.
- Edward J. Gibson, 37, 689 Yaiupe Lane, was arrested at 612 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for assault.
- Danielle G. Stilley, 24, of Olive Branch, Illinois, was arrested at 3253 William St. on a Kentucky state warrant for parole violation.