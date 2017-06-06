All sections
June 6, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 6/6/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • John M. Bergauer, 59, 13 N. Fountain St., was arrested at 24 N. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girareau warrant for failure to appear on a show-cause order for first-degree trespassing.
  • Hunter S. McPherson, 21, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for seat belt violation, improper registration, no insurance and driving while suspended.
  • Sharmaine L. Edwards, 25, 2857 Themis St., was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for speeding and no insurance.
  • Robert W. Poley, 37, of Scott City was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for improper registration and violating a steady signal.
  • Destynnie H. Cotner, 23, 547 S. Pacific St., was arrested at 823 S. Benton St. on two Cape Girardeau warrants for operating an unlicensed vehicle and no insurance.
  • Edward J. Gibson, 37, 689 Yaiupe Lane, was arrested at 612 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for assault.
  • Danielle G. Stilley, 24, of Olive Branch, Illinois, was arrested at 3253 William St. on a Kentucky state warrant for parole violation.
Summons

  • Christopher G. Barnes, 41, of Sikeston, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing knives at Menards, 535 Siemers Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Assist other agency was reported.
Police/Fire Reports

