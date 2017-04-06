Cape Girardeau police report 6/4/17

A cellphone and keys were reported stolen at 505 Washington Ave.

A camera and lens were reported stolen at 45 S. West End Blvd.

A purse and its contents were reported stolen at 1523 Kingsbury Drive.

Theft of a PlayStation 4 from a motor vehicle and damage to a vehicle window were reported at 810 Illinois Ave.

A purse and its contents were reported stolen at 3037 Lexington Ave.

Theft of a dealer license plate was reported at Plaza Auto Sales, 60 S. Kingshighway.

Two vehicle tires were reported damaged at 817 N. Fountain St.

A 33-year-old man was taken into protective custody.

Armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and damage to a window, door, walls, mirror and painting were reported at 513 N. Fountain St.

Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Andrew T. Laxton, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Pecan Valley Lane on a Jefferson City, Missouri, Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for burglary.

Kaytee L. Pierce, 24, of Jackson was arrested on Pecan Valley Lane on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Teresa L. Maybearry, 44, of Jackson was arrested on Pecan Valley Lane on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid.

Alex T. Patterson, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at North Main and Broadview streets on suspicion of failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while revoked-driving while suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Robert D. Farrow, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Highway 72 and Route B on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Evan E. Hunt, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Nash Road on suspicion of theft.

Brice A. Boren, 30, of Farmington, Missouri, was arrested on northbound Interstate 55 on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael A. Fischer, 36, of Oak Ridge was arrested on Route E on suspicion of two counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing.

Jaysean J. Owens, 18, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at U.S. 61 and Sanford Street on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Trevor W. James, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders.