Cape Girardeau police report 6/4/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A juvenile was in custody pending formal charges of stealing at 901 S. Pacific St.
- Jennifer T. Chipps, 35, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Robert A. Ward, 47, homeless, was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for trespassing and stealing.
- Cindy A. Joyce, 50, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no driver's license, failure to appear for improper registration and failure to appear for no insurance.
- Keith L. Jordan, 58, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for revoked operator's license.
- John M. Berhauer, 59, 13 N. Fountain St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for trespassing.
Summonses
- Robert T. York, 30, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, was issued a summons for resisting or interfering with arrest at 1938 Sherwood Drive.
- Cricket n. Cameron, 30, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for shoplifting at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
Burglaries
- Burglary and the theft of a backpack, its contents and a laptop were reported at 1318 N. Sprigg St.
- Burglary and the theft of and Xbox and games was reported at 424 Sheridan Drive.
Thefts
- Theft of a dealer license plate was reported at Plaza Auto Sales, 60 S. Kingshighway.
- A purse and its contents were reported stolen at 3037 Lexington Ave.
- Theft of a PlayStation 4 from a motor vehicle and damage to a vehicle window were reported at 810 Illinois Ave.
- A purse and its contents were reported stolen at 1523 Kingsbury Drive.
- Shoes were reported stolen at 2780 Lynwood Hills Drive.
- A camera and lens were reported stolen at 45 S. West End Blvd.
- A cellphone and keys were reported stolen at 505 Washington Ave.
- A license plate was reported stolen.
- Shoplifting was reported at Menards, 535 Siemers Drive.
Property damage
- A vehicle windshield was reported broken at 3016 Themis St.
- Two vehicle tires were reported damaged at 817 N. Fountain St.
- A door frame was reported damaged at 2724 Luce St.
- A cellphone was reported damaged at 1861 N. Fountain St.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported.
- Identity theft was reported.
- Detained/conveyed of a mentally disordered person was reported.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.
- Armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and damage to a window, door, walls, mirror and painting were reported at 513 N. Fountain St.
- A 33-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Andrew T. Laxton, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Pecan Valley Lane on a Jefferson City, Missouri, Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for burglary.
- Kaytee L. Pierce, 24, of Jackson was arrested on Pecan Valley Lane on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
- Teresa L. Maybearry, 44, of Jackson was arrested on Pecan Valley Lane on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid.
- Alex T. Patterson, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at North Main and Broadview streets on suspicion of failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while revoked-driving while suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle.
- Robert D. Farrow, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Highway 72 and Route B on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Evan E. Hunt, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Nash Road on suspicion of theft.
- Brice A. Boren, 30, of Farmington, Missouri, was arrested on northbound Interstate 55 on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Michael A. Fischer, 36, of Oak Ridge was arrested on Route E on suspicion of two counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing.
- Jaysean J. Owens, 18, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at U.S. 61 and Sanford Street on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle.
- Trevor W. James, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders.
- Sherron M. Minor, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for receiving stolen property.