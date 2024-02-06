Cape Girardeau police report 6/29/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Marshall W. Egson, 38, 419 S. Hanover St., was arrested at 38 N. Hanover St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
- Stacy L. Muser, 37, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested at 335 N. Kingshighway on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant.
- Deray E. Preston, 25, 27 N. Ellis St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Byron D. Patterson, 26, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant at Silver Springs Road and Blattner Drive.
- Shirley K. Barber, 22, of Scott City was arrested on a Scott County warrant at 2100 Rotary Drive.
- Jessica D. Davis, 23, 2818 Whitener St., was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for improper registration and tampering.
Assault
- Domestic assault was reported.
Thefts
- A bicycle was reported stolen at 164 Siemers Drive.
- Theft was reported at Hoffman Fireworks, 74 S. Plaza Way.
- Checks were reported stolen.
- Money was reported stolen at 2001 N. Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Affray was reported at South Sprigg and Locust streets.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at 1907 Sherwood Drive.
- Identity theft was reported in the 1200 block of Timber Creek Drive.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported at 20 N. Main St.
- A 54-year-old woman was taken into protective custody in the 1300 block of Good Hope Street.
- Identity theft or attempt was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY SHERIFF
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Taquichea G. Moore, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for theft.
- Kevin A. Ford, 45, of Jackson was arrested on County Road 465 on suspicion of violating an order of protection.
- Kelsey N. McMahon, 29, of Jackson was arrested on Route D on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for contempt of court.
- Alex T. Patterson, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Court Street on suspicion of failure to register a motor vehicle, driving while revoked or suspended and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Kristen E. Miller, 28, of Jackson was arrested on North Missouri Street on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for burglary and probation violation for tampering with a motor vehicle.
- Maranda F. Turks, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Route A on a Chaffee, Missouri, warrant for failure to register.
- Michael P. Park, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a Missouri probation and parole warrant for parole violation for cocaine.