June 29, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 6/29/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Marshall W. Egson, 38, 419 S. Hanover St., was arrested at 38 N. Hanover St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
  • Stacy L. Muser, 37, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested at 335 N. Kingshighway on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Deray E. Preston, 25, 27 N. Ellis St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Byron D. Patterson, 26, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant at Silver Springs Road and Blattner Drive.
  • Shirley K. Barber, 22, of Scott City was arrested on a Scott County warrant at 2100 Rotary Drive.
  • Jessica D. Davis, 23, 2818 Whitener St., was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for improper registration and tampering.

Assault

  • Domestic assault was reported.
Thefts

  • A bicycle was reported stolen at 164 Siemers Drive.
  • Theft was reported at Hoffman Fireworks, 74 S. Plaza Way.
  • Checks were reported stolen.
  • Money was reported stolen at 2001 N. Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Affray was reported at South Sprigg and Locust streets.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at 1907 Sherwood Drive.
  • Identity theft was reported in the 1200 block of Timber Creek Drive.
  • Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported at 20 N. Main St.
  • A 54-year-old woman was taken into protective custody in the 1300 block of Good Hope Street.
  • Identity theft or attempt was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY SHERIFF

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Taquichea G. Moore, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for theft.
  • Kevin A. Ford, 45, of Jackson was arrested on County Road 465 on suspicion of violating an order of protection.
  • Kelsey N. McMahon, 29, of Jackson was arrested on Route D on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for contempt of court.
  • Alex T. Patterson, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Court Street on suspicion of failure to register a motor vehicle, driving while revoked or suspended and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Kristen E. Miller, 28, of Jackson was arrested on North Missouri Street on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for burglary and probation violation for tampering with a motor vehicle.
  • Maranda F. Turks, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Route A on a Chaffee, Missouri, warrant for failure to register.
  • Michael P. Park, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a Missouri probation and parole warrant for parole violation for cocaine.
Police/Fire Reports

