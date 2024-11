A warrant arrest was reported on South Frederick Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on Golden Eagle Court.

Thefts

Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Theft was reported on Whitener Street.

Theft was reported on North Frederick Street.

Miscellaneous

Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Benton Street.

Property damage was reported on East Rodney Drive.

Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with Department of Revenue, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on North Kingshighway.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Doctors Park Drive.

A stabbing was reported on Lacey Street.

Weapon violation was reported on Washington Avenue.

Domestic disturbance was reported on Saint Francis Drive.

Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Park Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Hackberry Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Village Drive.