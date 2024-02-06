Cape Girardeau police report 6/27/17

June 27, 2017

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Jack C. Wever, 22, 1407 New Madrid St., was arrested at 113 Broadway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. n A 16-year-old girl was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, making a false declaration, driving while intoxicated and drug intoxication...