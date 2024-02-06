All sections
June 27, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 6/27/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Jack C. Wever, 22, 1407 New Madrid St., was arrested at 113 Broadway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. n A 16-year-old girl was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, making a false declaration, driving while intoxicated and drug intoxication...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Jack C. Wever, 22, 1407 New Madrid St., was arrested at 113 Broadway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • A 16-year-old girl was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, making a false declaration, driving while intoxicated and drug intoxication.

Arrests

  • Teresa A. Tovar, 43, 2525 Lynnwood Drive, was arrested at South West End Boulevard and Merriwether Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Brandon M. Pratt, 29, of Mounds, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of assault at 2863 Whitener St. and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant at 533 S. Middle St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of robbery.
  • Keith E. Williams, 33, 121 E. Rodney Drive, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant at South Park Avenue and Bloomfield Road.
  • Aaron W. Gordon, 27, 520 S. Sprigg St., was arrested on a Scott County warrant at 315 N. Frederick St.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported.
Burglary

  • Burglary was reported at 1710 N. Sprigg St.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 2431 Albert Rasche Drive.
  • Theft was reported at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • A black 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier was reported stolen at 1514 Price Drive.
  • Theft from Habitat for Humanity was reported at Henderson Avenue and Merriwether Street.

Property damage

  • A windshield and vehicle paint were reported damaged at 2309 Kent Drive.
  • A vehicle headlight was reported damaged at 45 S. West End Blvd.
  • Property damage was reported at 1202 Harmony Lane.
  • Property damage was reported at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, 220 N. Fountain St.

Miscellaneous

  • Assist other agency was reported.
  • Violation of an order of protection was reported.
  • A 17-year-old girl was reported missing in the 400 block of North Street.
Police/Fire Reports

