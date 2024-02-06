Cape Girardeau police report 6/27/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Jack C. Wever, 22, 1407 New Madrid St., was arrested at 113 Broadway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- A 16-year-old girl was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, making a false declaration, driving while intoxicated and drug intoxication.
Arrests
- Teresa A. Tovar, 43, 2525 Lynnwood Drive, was arrested at South West End Boulevard and Merriwether Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Brandon M. Pratt, 29, of Mounds, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of assault at 2863 Whitener St. and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant at 533 S. Middle St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of robbery.
- Keith E. Williams, 33, 121 E. Rodney Drive, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant at South Park Avenue and Bloomfield Road.
- Aaron W. Gordon, 27, 520 S. Sprigg St., was arrested on a Scott County warrant at 315 N. Frederick St.
Assaults
- Domestic assault was reported.