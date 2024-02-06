Cape Girardeau police report 6/26/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n David J. Scates, 36, no address given, was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on suspicion of domestic assault. n Keith E. Williams Jr., 33, no address given, was arrested at South Park Avenue and Bloomfield Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
David J. Scates, 36, no address given, was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on suspicion of domestic assault.
Keith E. Williams Jr., 33, no address given, was arrested at South Park Avenue and Bloomfield Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Blaine E. Strong, 25, no address given, was arrested at 803 Independence St. on suspicion of domestic assault.
Miscellaneous
Fraudulent use of a cried device was reported at 513 Washington Ave.