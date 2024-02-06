All sections
June 26, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 6/26/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n David J. Scates, 36, no address given, was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on suspicion of domestic assault. n Keith E. Williams Jr., 33, no address given, was arrested at South Park Avenue and Bloomfield Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • David J. Scates, 36, no address given, was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Keith E. Williams Jr., 33, no address given, was arrested at South Park Avenue and Bloomfield Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
  • Blaine E. Strong, 25, no address given, was arrested at 803 Independence St. on suspicion of domestic assault.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraudulent use of a cried device was reported at 513 Washington Ave.
Police/Fire Reports
