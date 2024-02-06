Cape Girardeau police report 6/25/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Amond Williams, 63, of Frona, Missouri, was arrested at Frederick and Morgan Oak streets on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child in the 600 block of Maple Street.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault in the 100 block of South Park Avenue.
- Christopher A Lincoln, 45, 2775 Adeline Ave., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Brittany D. Duvel, 26, 1720 Westridge Drive, was arrested at 1101 William St. on three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for stealing less then $500, failure to yield right of way and no insurance and a Perry County, Missouri, warrant.
- Lindell L. Snider, 59, homeless, was arrested at 1157 S. West End Blvd., on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation.
- Dyquail R. Patterson-Lane, 21, 1214 Meadowbrook Lane, was arrested at William and South Main streets on a Scott City warrant.
- Jennifer S. Hamilton, 49, 221 Black Willow Lane, was arrested at Good Hope and South Ellis streets on a warrant and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
- Julia N. Linley, 37, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested at Good Hope and South Ellis streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of delivery of a controlled substance, failure to signal and resisting arrest at East Cape Rock Drive and Vincent Avenue.
- Cam Pender, no age given, 2863 Whitener St., was arrested at U.S. 61 and Highway 74 on a warrant.
- John Sutton, 34, of Malden, Missouri, was arrested at South West End Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear and fraud.
- Ted J. Skinner, 47, 1310 West Cape Rock Drive, was arrested at 3439 William St. on a warrant.
Charges
- Charges are pending against a suspect for a violation of an order of protection in the 0 block of Rivercrest Drive.
- Charges are pending against a suspect for a drug violation at North Sprigg and Bertling streets.
- Charges are pending against a suspect for a drug violation at Bellevue and Lorimier streets.
- Charges are pending against a suspect for stealing at 1822 Rampart St.