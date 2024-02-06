All sections
June 25, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 6/25/18

June 25, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 6/25/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Amond Williams, 63, of Frona, Missouri, was arrested at Frederick and Morgan Oak streets on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Arrests...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Amond Williams, 63, of Frona, Missouri, was arrested at Frederick and Morgan Oak streets on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child in the 600 block of Maple Street.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault in the 100 block of South Park Avenue.
  • Christopher A Lincoln, 45, 2775 Adeline Ave., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Brittany D. Duvel, 26, 1720 Westridge Drive, was arrested at 1101 William St. on three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for stealing less then $500, failure to yield right of way and no insurance and a Perry County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Lindell L. Snider, 59, homeless, was arrested at 1157 S. West End Blvd., on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation.
  • Dyquail R. Patterson-Lane, 21, 1214 Meadowbrook Lane, was arrested at William and South Main streets on a Scott City warrant.
  • Jennifer S. Hamilton, 49, 221 Black Willow Lane, was arrested at Good Hope and South Ellis streets on a warrant and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
  • Julia N. Linley, 37, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested at Good Hope and South Ellis streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of delivery of a controlled substance, failure to signal and resisting arrest at East Cape Rock Drive and Vincent Avenue.
  • Cam Pender, no age given, 2863 Whitener St., was arrested at U.S. 61 and Highway 74 on a warrant.
  • John Sutton, 34, of Malden, Missouri, was arrested at South West End Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear and fraud.
  • Ted J. Skinner, 47, 1310 West Cape Rock Drive, was arrested at 3439 William St. on a warrant.

Charges

  • Charges are pending against a suspect for a violation of an order of protection in the 0 block of Rivercrest Drive.
  • Charges are pending against a suspect for a drug violation at North Sprigg and Bertling streets.
  • Charges are pending against a suspect for a drug violation at Bellevue and Lorimier streets.
  • Charges are pending against a suspect for stealing at 1822 Rampart St.
Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1000 block of South Pacific Street.

Burglary

  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 636 S. Spring Ave.

Thefts

  • VIP Industries, 1310 Southern Expressway, reported theft and property damage.
  • Theft was reported at 1215 Independence St.
  • Mercato Di Rodi, 425 S. Mount Auburn Road, reported shoplifting.
  • Ochs Rent-a-Car, 879 N. Kingshighway, reported a motor vehicle theft.
  • A Wi-Fi router was reported stolen at 1420 Bessie St.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 1015 Bloomfield St.

Miscellaneous

  • Request for service was reported at 2530 Maria Louise Lane.
  • A drug violation was reported at South West End Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.
  • Harassment was reported at 211 St. Francis Drive.
  • A weapons violation was reported in the 400 block of South Hanover Street.
Police/Fire Reports

