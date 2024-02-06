Cape Girardeau police report 6/25/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Amond Williams, 63, of Frona, Missouri, was arrested at Frederick and Morgan Oak streets on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child in the 600 block of Maple Street.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault in the 100 block of South Park Avenue.

Christopher A Lincoln, 45, 2775 Adeline Ave., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Brittany D. Duvel, 26, 1720 Westridge Drive, was arrested at 1101 William St. on three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for stealing less then $500, failure to yield right of way and no insurance and a Perry County, Missouri, warrant.

Lindell L. Snider, 59, homeless, was arrested at 1157 S. West End Blvd., on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation.

Dyquail R. Patterson-Lane, 21, 1214 Meadowbrook Lane, was arrested at William and South Main streets on a Scott City warrant.

Jennifer S. Hamilton, 49, 221 Black Willow Lane, was arrested at Good Hope and South Ellis streets on a warrant and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Julia N. Linley, 37, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested at Good Hope and South Ellis streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of delivery of a controlled substance, failure to signal and resisting arrest at East Cape Rock Drive and Vincent Avenue.

Cam Pender, no age given, 2863 Whitener St., was arrested at U.S. 61 and Highway 74 on a warrant.

John Sutton, 34, of Malden, Missouri, was arrested at South West End Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear and fraud.