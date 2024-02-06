Cape Girardeau police report 6/23/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Alisha A. Hale, 40, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving while revoked.

Donnell McLemore, 29, of Patton, Missouri, was arrested on three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for revoked license, striking a legally parked vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

A juvenile was arrested pending formal charges of being beyond parental control in the 500 block of South Frederick Street.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault in the 600 block of North Sprigg Street.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault at 1900 Eden Way.

Branden R. R. Ramsey, 28, 1233 N. Spanish St., was arrested at 1444 Independence St. on a Scott City warrant.

Eugene M. Hall Sr., 37, 915 S. Sprigg St., was arrested at 915 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Melanie A. Carr, 56, 2932 La Mesa Drive, was arrested at 2932 La Mesa Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Samuel K. Bey, 43, 827 Jefferson Ave., was arrested at 1100 Linden St. on a Marston, Missouri, warrant.

Jasa R. Elliott, 21, 1608 Lexington Ave., was arrested at Bellevue and North Middle streets on a St. Charles County, Missouri, warrant.