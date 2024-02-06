Cape Girardeau police report 6/23/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Alisha A. Hale, 40, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving while revoked.
- Donnell McLemore, 29, of Patton, Missouri, was arrested on three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for revoked license, striking a legally parked vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.
- A juvenile was arrested pending formal charges of being beyond parental control in the 500 block of South Frederick Street.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault in the 600 block of North Sprigg Street.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault at 1900 Eden Way.
- Branden R. R. Ramsey, 28, 1233 N. Spanish St., was arrested at 1444 Independence St. on a Scott City warrant.
- Eugene M. Hall Sr., 37, 915 S. Sprigg St., was arrested at 915 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Melanie A. Carr, 56, 2932 La Mesa Drive, was arrested at 2932 La Mesa Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Samuel K. Bey, 43, 827 Jefferson Ave., was arrested at 1100 Linden St. on a Marston, Missouri, warrant.
- Jasa R. Elliott, 21, 1608 Lexington Ave., was arrested at Bellevue and North Middle streets on a St. Charles County, Missouri, warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault at Interstate 55 and William Street.
Assaults
- Assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported in the 700 block of William Street.
- Assault and armed criminal action were reported at 1701 Lacey St.