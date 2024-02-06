All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
June 23, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 6/23/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Alisha A. Hale, 40, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving while revoked. n Donnell McLemore, 29, of Patton, Missouri, was arrested on three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for revoked license, striking a legally parked vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Alisha A. Hale, 40, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving while revoked.
  • Donnell McLemore, 29, of Patton, Missouri, was arrested on three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for revoked license, striking a legally parked vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.
  • A juvenile was arrested pending formal charges of being beyond parental control in the 500 block of South Frederick Street.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault in the 600 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault at 1900 Eden Way.
  • Branden R. R. Ramsey, 28, 1233 N. Spanish St., was arrested at 1444 Independence St. on a Scott City warrant.
  • Eugene M. Hall Sr., 37, 915 S. Sprigg St., was arrested at 915 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Melanie A. Carr, 56, 2932 La Mesa Drive, was arrested at 2932 La Mesa Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Samuel K. Bey, 43, 827 Jefferson Ave., was arrested at 1100 Linden St. on a Marston, Missouri, warrant.
  • Jasa R. Elliott, 21, 1608 Lexington Ave., was arrested at Bellevue and North Middle streets on a St. Charles County, Missouri, warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault at Interstate 55 and William Street.

Assaults

  • Assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported in the 700 block of William Street.
  • Assault and armed criminal action were reported at 1701 Lacey St.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Burglary

  • Burglary and theft were reported at 685 Napa Circle.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 121 S. Benton St.
  • Theft was reported at Rhodes, 1126 N. Sprigg St.
  • Motor-vehicle parts and accessories were reported stolen at 1541 N. Main St.
  • Theft was reported at 414 S. Benton St.

Property damage

  • Property damage and unlawful use of a weapon were reported in the 600 block of South Benton Street.

Miscellaneous

  • A 43-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 17 Rivercrest Drive.
  • Interference with custody was reported at 1565 N. Kingshighway.
  • Elder abuse was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Detention of a mentally disordered person was reported in the 1400 block of Clark Avenue.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 3000 block of Aspen Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy