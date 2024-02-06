Cape Girardeau police report 6/21/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.

Ashlee S. Adams, 22, 45 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at 1444 Independence St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Anthony B. Collier, 52, of Jackson was arrested at 546 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Joshua L. Hedge, 32, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested at 628 N. Frederick St. on two Mississippi County, Missouri, warrants.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 1075 N. West End Blvd.

Darrel E. Wilkerson, 28, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested at 1075 N. West End Blvd. on a Saline County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for larceny.