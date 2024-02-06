All sections
June 21, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 6/21/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt. Arrests n Ashlee S. Adams, 22, 45 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at 1444 Independence St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant. n Anthony B. Collier, 52, of Jackson was arrested at 546 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Ashlee S. Adams, 22, 45 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at 1444 Independence St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Anthony B. Collier, 52, of Jackson was arrested at 546 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Joshua L. Hedge, 32, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested at 628 N. Frederick St. on two Mississippi County, Missouri, warrants.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 1075 N. West End Blvd.
  • Darrel E. Wilkerson, 28, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested at 1075 N. West End Blvd. on a Saline County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for larceny.
  • Jeffrey J. Ford, 46, 411 Fitzgerald Drive, was arrested at 411 Fitzgerald Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for child neglect.

Assault

  • Assault was reported.
Burglaries

  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 1320 Harmony St.
  • Burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm were reported at 1027 N. Missouri Ave.

Theft

  • Stealing was reported at 700 Normal Ave.

Miscellaneous

  • Violation of an order of protection was reported.
  • A 38-year-old woman was taken into protective custody.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

