Cape Girardeau police report 6/20/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

Paula Holman, 52, no address given, was arrested at 1501 N. Kingshighway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Paula Holman, 52, no address given, was arrested at 1501 N. Kingshighway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

Khalil Reed, 17, no address given, was arrested at 2502 Melrose Ave. on suspicion of disturbing the peace.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at 3049 William St.

Curtis Harris Jr., 45, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, was arrested at 3265 William St. on a Greene County, Missouri, warrant for driving while intoxicated.

Phillip J. Swift, 32, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested at 211 Saint Francis Drive on a warrant for probation and parole violation and a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for assault.

Christopher J. Crawford, 24, 401 S. Pacific St., was arrested at William and South Pacific streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for minor in possession.

Steven W. Mayfield, 26, 205 N. Park Ave., was arrested at Broadway and West End Boulevard on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.