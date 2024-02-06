Cape Girardeau police report 6/20/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Paula Holman, 52, no address given, was arrested at 1501 N. Kingshighway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Khalil Reed, 17, no address given, was arrested at 2502 Melrose Ave. on suspicion of disturbing the peace.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at 3049 William St.
- Curtis Harris Jr., 45, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, was arrested at 3265 William St. on a Greene County, Missouri, warrant for driving while intoxicated.
- Phillip J. Swift, 32, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested at 211 Saint Francis Drive on a warrant for probation and parole violation and a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for assault.
- Christopher J. Crawford, 24, 401 S. Pacific St., was arrested at William and South Pacific streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for minor in possession.
- Steven W. Mayfield, 26, 205 N. Park Ave., was arrested at Broadway and West End Boulevard on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 918 William St.