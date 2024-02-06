All sections
June 20, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 6/20/17

June 20, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 6/20/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Paula Holman, 52, no address given, was arrested at 1501 N. Kingshighway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Khalil Reed, 17, no address given, was arrested at 2502 Melrose Ave. on suspicion of disturbing the peace.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at 3049 William St.
  • Curtis Harris Jr., 45, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, was arrested at 3265 William St. on a Greene County, Missouri, warrant for driving while intoxicated.
  • Phillip J. Swift, 32, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested at 211 Saint Francis Drive on a warrant for probation and parole violation and a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for assault.
  • Christopher J. Crawford, 24, 401 S. Pacific St., was arrested at William and South Pacific streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for minor in possession.
  • Steven W. Mayfield, 26, 205 N. Park Ave., was arrested at Broadway and West End Boulevard on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 918 William St.
Summons

  • Gary Harris, 58, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for property damage at 534 N. Fountain St.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported at 1803 Independence St.
  • Assault was reported at 225 N. Lorimier St.
  • Assault was reported at 733 S. Fountain St.
  • Domestic assault was reported.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 1832 N. Kingshighway.
Police/Fire Reports

