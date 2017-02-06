Cape Girardeau police report 6/2/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Nickolas D. Geiser, 20, 622 Rear N. Sprigg St., was arrested at 214 N. Lorimier St. on suspicion of affray/fighting in public.

Austen L. McCaig, 18, 234 N. Lorimier St., was arrested at 214 N. Lorimier St. on suspicion of affray/fighting in public.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest.

Cassandra L. Morris, 28, of Commerce, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for shoplifting.

Steven A. Kinlough, 26, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested at 385 Siemers Drive on a Hillsboro, Missouri, warrant for littering.

Logan J. Riggins, 22, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for following too closely.