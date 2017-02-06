Cape Girardeau police report 6/2/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Nickolas D. Geiser, 20, 622 Rear N. Sprigg St., was arrested at 214 N. Lorimier St. on suspicion of affray/fighting in public.
- Austen L. McCaig, 18, 234 N. Lorimier St., was arrested at 214 N. Lorimier St. on suspicion of affray/fighting in public.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest.
- Cassandra L. Morris, 28, of Commerce, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for shoplifting.
- Steven A. Kinlough, 26, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested at 385 Siemers Drive on a Hillsboro, Missouri, warrant for littering.
- Logan J. Riggins, 22, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for following too closely.
- Hannah L. Graham, 35, 301 Bellevue St., was arrested at South Hanover Street and Jefferson Avenue on a Scott County warrant for marijuana possession and property damage.