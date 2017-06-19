Cape Girardeau police report 6/19/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon at 250 Silver Springs Road.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault and interference with arrest at William and North Pacific streets.
- Juveniles were cited into juvenile court for curfew violation.
- Tasha Brackett, 35, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of theft/stealing at 3049 William St.
- Austin Vanover, 28, no address given, was arrested at 211 St. Francis Drive on a warrant.
- Billie Robinson, 39, no address given, was arrested at Big Bend Road and Mechaw Drive on suspicion of assault.
- Eddie Hedge, 17, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of property damage at Kingshighway and William Street.
Summons
- Maria T. Green, 23, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal running at large at 1431 Perryville Road.
Assault