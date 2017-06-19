All sections
June 19, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 6/19/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon at 250 Silver Springs Road...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon at 250 Silver Springs Road.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault and interference with arrest at William and North Pacific streets.
  • Juveniles were cited into juvenile court for curfew violation.
  • Tasha Brackett, 35, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of theft/stealing at 3049 William St.
  • Austin Vanover, 28, no address given, was arrested at 211 St. Francis Drive on a warrant.
  • Billie Robinson, 39, no address given, was arrested at Big Bend Road and Mechaw Drive on suspicion of assault.
  • Eddie Hedge, 17, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of property damage at Kingshighway and William Street.

Summons

  • Maria T. Green, 23, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal running at large at 1431 Perryville Road.

Assault

  • Assault was reported at 1444 Independence St.

Burglary

  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 1200 West End Blvd.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • Theft was reported at 1325 Broadway.
  • Theft was reported at 1565 N. Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported at 626 S. Benton St.
  • Theft was reported at 1920 Carolina Lane.
  • Theft was reported at Montgomery Bank, 325 N. Kingshighway.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 1624 N. Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Counterfeiting was reported at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported at 511 Bellevue St.
  • Trespassing was reported at 719 N. West End Blvd.
  • An animal bite was reported at 1701 Lacey St.
  • Kidnapping and robbery were reported at 3439 William St.
  • Fraudulent use of a debit/credit device was reported at 2027 Broadway.
  • Financial exploitation of the elderly was reported.
  • Assist other agency was reported.
  • Interference with custody was reported.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at 2813 Whitener St.
  • Found property was reported.
  • Request for service was reported.
Police/Fire Reports

