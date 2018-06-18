All sections
June 18, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 6/18/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Mark Jones, no age given, 419 Bellevue St., was arrested at Broadway and Lorimier Street on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated at West End Boulevard and Independence Street.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation at William and South Sprigg streets.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violating an order of protection at 3029 William St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 1126 N. Sprigg St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of marijuana possession, hand and mechanical signals and child restraint at South Ranney Avenue and Maple Street.
  • Jebrocskye Slack, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 700 S. Ellis St. on suspicion of a drug violation.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of distribution of a controlled substance at 410 Koch Avenue.
  • Jerry Curry, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 1000 S. Ellis St. on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance.
  • Charges are pending against a suspect for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana at North Park Avenue and Harmony Street.

Summonses

  • Sanara J. Rush, 24, of Cairo, Illinois, was issued a summons for stealing and trespassing at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Tiana J. Lewis, 23, of Pulaski, Illinois, was issued a summons for marijuana possession, hand and mechanical signals and child restraint at South Ranney Avenue and Maple Street.
  • Richard Niswonger, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for failure to display/possess an animal license in the 1500 block of North Main Street.
  • Robert Scott, no age given, homeless, was issued a summons for property damage in the 100 block of South Henderson Avenue.

Assaults

  • Assault, endangering the welfare of a child, burglary and property damage were reported in the 0 block of East Rodney Drive.
  • Assault and resisting arrest were reported at William Street and South Kingshighway.

Burglaries

  • Burglary was reported at 2777 Highway 177.
  • Burglary and second-degree stealing were reported at 2766 Gordonville Road.

Thefts

  • Culver's, 295 N. Kingshighway, reported fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and stealing.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 321 S. Ellis St.

Miscellaneous

  • Detention of a 26-year-old mentally-ill man was reported at 701 Broadway.
  • Assist other agency was reported at 44 N. Henderson Ave.
  • A 62-year-old woman was taken into protective custody in the 3600 block of Champion Drive.
  • Resisting arrested was reported at Kingsway and Kingsbury drives.
Police/Fire Reports

