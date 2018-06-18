Cape Girardeau police report 6/18/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Mark Jones, no age given, 419 Bellevue St., was arrested at Broadway and Lorimier Street on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated at West End Boulevard and Independence Street.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation at William and South Sprigg streets.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violating an order of protection at 3029 William St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 1126 N. Sprigg St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of marijuana possession, hand and mechanical signals and child restraint at South Ranney Avenue and Maple Street.
- Jebrocskye Slack, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 700 S. Ellis St. on suspicion of a drug violation.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of distribution of a controlled substance at 410 Koch Avenue.
- Jerry Curry, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 1000 S. Ellis St. on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance.
- Charges are pending against a suspect for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana at North Park Avenue and Harmony Street.
Summonses
- Sanara J. Rush, 24, of Cairo, Illinois, was issued a summons for stealing and trespassing at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Tiana J. Lewis, 23, of Pulaski, Illinois, was issued a summons for marijuana possession, hand and mechanical signals and child restraint at South Ranney Avenue and Maple Street.
- Richard Niswonger, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for failure to display/possess an animal license in the 1500 block of North Main Street.
- Robert Scott, no age given, homeless, was issued a summons for property damage in the 100 block of South Henderson Avenue.
Assaults