Cape Girardeau police report 6/18/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated at West End Boulevard and Independence Street.

Mark Jones, no age given, 419 Bellevue St., was arrested at Broadway and Lorimier Street on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation at William and South Sprigg streets.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violating an order of protection at 3029 William St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 1126 N. Sprigg St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of marijuana possession, hand and mechanical signals and child restraint at South Ranney Avenue and Maple Street.

Jebrocskye Slack, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 700 S. Ellis St. on suspicion of a drug violation.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of distribution of a controlled substance at 410 Koch Avenue.

Jerry Curry, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 1000 S. Ellis St. on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance.