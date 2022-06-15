Cape Girardeau Police report 6/15/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Dunklin Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
Assault
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Village Drive.
Thefts
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Theft and first-degree property damage were reported on North Kingshighway.
- Second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage were reported on North Kingshighway.
- Theft of an animal was reported on Hickory Street.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on East Summerfield Way.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree tampering with a vehicle was reported on Longview Drive.
- Property damage was reported on Broadway.
- Fraud was reported on Kent Drive.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Lakewood Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of North Farmington Road.
- Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Mulberry Street.
Arrests
- Meghan Stanton, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked/suspended, speeding and possession of marijuana 10 grams or less.
- Timothy Seabaugh, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of false impersonation, stealing and arrested on Stoddard County warrant, two New Madrid County warrants & Scott County warrant.
DWI
- Dillon Duncan, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to register motor vehicle.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Florence Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Union Avenue.
- Jakie Hahs, 58, of Cape Girardeau was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and failure to stop for stop light.
- Tristan Randol. 26, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, failure to have insurance and speed.