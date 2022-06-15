All sections
June 15, 2022

Cape Girardeau Police report 6/15/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Dunklin Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.

Assault

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Village Drive.

Thefts

  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Theft and first-degree property damage were reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage were reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Theft of an animal was reported on Hickory Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on East Summerfield Way.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree tampering with a vehicle was reported on Longview Drive.
  • Property damage was reported on Broadway.
  • Fraud was reported on Kent Drive.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Lakewood Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of North Farmington Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Mulberry Street.

Arrests

  • Meghan Stanton, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked/suspended, speeding and possession of marijuana 10 grams or less.
  • Timothy Seabaugh, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of false impersonation, stealing and arrested on Stoddard County warrant, two New Madrid County warrants & Scott County warrant.

DWI

  • Dillon Duncan, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to register motor vehicle.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Florence Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Union Avenue.
  • Jakie Hahs, 58, of Cape Girardeau was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and failure to stop for stop light.
  • Tristan Randol. 26, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, failure to have insurance and speed.
Police/Fire Reports

