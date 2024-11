Fourth-degree domestic assault, first-degree trespassing and second-degree property damage were reported on Mason Street.

Thefts

Theft of a vehicle was reported on South Spring Avenue.

Miscellaneous

Possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on William Street.

Exparte or full order protection violation was reported.

Shots fired, unlawful use of weapon, discharge into school, courthouse or church and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Whitener Street.

First-degree property damage -- damage to motor vehicle with intent to steal was reported on North Frederick Street.

Driving while revoked/suspended, leaving the scene of an accident and property damage were reported on William Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.

Property damage was reported on South Hanover Street.

Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance and failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with Department of Revenue were reported on Southern Expressway.