June 14, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 6/14/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Donald W. Reeves, 44, 511 Fountain St., was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no operator's license and use of headlights...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Donald W. Reeves, 44, 511 Fountain St., was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no operator's license and use of headlights.
  • Jasmine S. Davis, 22, 815 S. Benton St., was arrested at 1565 N. Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Jamie L. Waters, 36, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at Themis and North Louisiana streets on a Sikeston warrant and a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.

Summonses

  • David L. Ivie, 37, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for property damage at 316 S. Lorimier St.
  • Matthew P. Kaisersatt, 35, of Jackson was issued a summons for property damage at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.
Assault

  • Domestic assault was reported.

Burglary

  • Burglary and damage to a door and door frame were reported at 2724 Luce St.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 1018 William St.
  • Theft was reported at 2920 La Mesa Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • A 23-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
  • Identity theft was reported.
  • Attempted identity theft was reported.
