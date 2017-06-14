Cape Girardeau police report 6/14/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Donald W. Reeves, 44, 511 Fountain St., was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no operator's license and use of headlights.
- Jasmine S. Davis, 22, 815 S. Benton St., was arrested at 1565 N. Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Jamie L. Waters, 36, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at Themis and North Louisiana streets on a Sikeston warrant and a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
Summonses
- David L. Ivie, 37, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for property damage at 316 S. Lorimier St.
- Matthew P. Kaisersatt, 35, of Jackson was issued a summons for property damage at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.