June 13, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 6/13/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Alexsis Rogers, 30, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at 3253 William St. on suspicion of assault on a law-enforcement officer and resisting arrest...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Alexsis Rogers, 30, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at 3253 William St. on suspicion of assault on a law-enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at Independence Street and West End Boulevard.
  • Two suspects were in custody pending charges of stealing merchandise at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • Sebastian T. Thomas Jr., 35, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant at 825 S. Benton St.

Assault

  • Assault on a law-enforcement officer, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, resisting felony arrest and kidnapping were reported.

Burglary

  • Burglary was reported at 3218 Kage Hills Drive.

Thefts

  • A bike was reported stolen at 814 Morgan Oak St.
  • Theft was reported at 1565 N. Kingshighway.
  • LIcense plates were reported stolen from a motor vehicle at 3123 Kage Road.

Property damage

  • Washing machines were reported damaged at 316 S. Lorimier St.

Miscellaenous

  • Making a terroristic threat was reported.
  • Interference with custody was reported.
  • Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported at 150 S. Minnesota St.
  • An animal bite was reported at 1822 Northbridge Drive.
  • A 26-year-old man was taken into protective custody at Maple and Benton streets.
  • Counterfeiting was reported at 820 N. Sprigg St.
  • Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported at 55 N. Pind Wood Lane.
Police/Fire Reports

