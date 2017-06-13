Cape Girardeau police report 6/13/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Alexsis Rogers, 30, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at 3253 William St. on suspicion of assault on a law-enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at Independence Street and West End Boulevard.
- Two suspects were in custody pending charges of stealing merchandise at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
- Sebastian T. Thomas Jr., 35, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant at 825 S. Benton St.
Assault
- Assault on a law-enforcement officer, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, resisting felony arrest and kidnapping were reported.
Burglary