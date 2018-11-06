Cape Girardeau police report 6/11/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated at 612 S. Sprigg St.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 335 N. Kingshighway.
Arrests
- Danielle L. Lindsay, 23, of Chester, Illinois, was arrested at Shawnee Parkway and South Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for hindering prosecution.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Boulder Crest and Prospect drives.
- Jessica Lee Natvig, 27, of Scott City was arrested at Broadway and Pacific Street on a Scott County warrant for first-degree burglary.
- Cody M. Newton, 24, 406 S. Sprigg St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for hand and mechanical signals.
- Alice M. Holland, 30, 1506 N. West End Blvd., was arrested at Perryville Road and Marietta Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to have two headlights.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of forgery at 1701 Lacey St.
- Tracy K. Tittle, 45, of Jackson was arrested at 777 N. Main St. on suspicion of assault.
Charges
- Julia Marie Niemira, 19, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked and no insurance at Broadway and Pacific Street.