blotterJune 11, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 6/11/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated at 612 S. Sprigg St. n Driving while intoxicated was reported at 335 N. Kingshighway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated at 612 S. Sprigg St.
  • Driving while intoxicated was reported at 335 N. Kingshighway.

Arrests

  • Danielle L. Lindsay, 23, of Chester, Illinois, was arrested at Shawnee Parkway and South Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for hindering prosecution.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Boulder Crest and Prospect drives.
  • Jessica Lee Natvig, 27, of Scott City was arrested at Broadway and Pacific Street on a Scott County warrant for first-degree burglary.
  • Cody M. Newton, 24, 406 S. Sprigg St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for hand and mechanical signals.
  • Alice M. Holland, 30, 1506 N. West End Blvd., was arrested at Perryville Road and Marietta Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to have two headlights.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of forgery at 1701 Lacey St.
  • Tracy K. Tittle, 45, of Jackson was arrested at 777 N. Main St. on suspicion of assault.

Charges

  • Julia Marie Niemira, 19, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked and no insurance at Broadway and Pacific Street.
Assault

  • Assault was reported.

Robbery

  • Robbery was reported.
  • Robbery was reported at Second and Water streets.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 139 N. Main St.
  • Theft was reported at 103 Clark Ave.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 1400 S. West End Blvd.

Miscellaneous

  • Amerimart, 1803 Independence St., reported counterfeiting.
  • Request for service was made at 211 St. Francis Drive.
  • A weapons violation was reported.
  • Request for service was made at 1701 Lacey St.
  • An ex parte violation was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

