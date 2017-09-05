All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
May 9, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 5/9/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Jordan P. Masters, 40, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Themis and North Main streets. Arrests...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Jordan P. Masters, 40, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Themis and North Main streets.

Arrests

  • Danny L. Dunning Jr., 40, of Kennett, Missouri, was arrested at 1400 Bessie St. on a Dunklin County, Missouri, warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
  • Monroe Junior Hicks Jr., 33, 2832 Themis St., was arrested at 2832 Themis St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for assault.
  • Janice F. Walton, 55, 807 William St., was arrested at 807 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for dangerous drugs.
  • Scipio L. Williamson, 24, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at Broadway and North Middle streets on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana.
  • Steven R. Jaster, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant at Broadway and North Middle streets.
  • Bobby G. Silas, 44, no address given, was arrested at 26 N. Main St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for larceny.
  • Shawn A. Garner, 37, homeless, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Independence Street and Park Avenue on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for receiving stolen property.
  • Jessy V. Eades, 20, 2030 Broadway, was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • Emony I. Johnson, 20, 408 Bellevue St., was arrested at South Spanish and William streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation.
  • Milton T. Adkinson, 33, 533 S. Middle St., was arrested at 533 S. Middle St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for resisting an officer.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 505 N. Kingshighway.
  • Samantha J. Bowen, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 517 S. West End Blvd. on a warrant.

Summonses

  • Trinity A. Shy, 18, of Warrenton, Missouri, was issued summonses for indecent exposure, misrepresentation of age and minor in possession of alcohol at Main Street and Broadway.
  • Vincent W. Tourville, no age given, of Jackson was issued a summons for trespassing at 15 N. Main St.
  • Milton T. Adkinson, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for resisting arrest at 533 S. Middle St.
  • Bobby Gene Silas, no age or address given, was issued a summons for false declaration at 26 N. Main St.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Assault

  • Domestic assault was reported.

Thefts

  • A wallet and its contents were reported stolen at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • An iPhone and Otter Box were reported stolen at 410 Kiwanis Drive.

Property damage

  • A vehicle was reported keyed at 900 S. Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at 80 S. Plaza Way.
  • A firearm was reported found.
  • Sodomy and felonious restraint were reported.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy