Cape Girardeau police report 5/9/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

Jordan P. Masters, 40, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Themis and North Main streets.

Arrests

Danny L. Dunning Jr., 40, of Kennett, Missouri, was arrested at 1400 Bessie St. on a Dunklin County, Missouri, warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

Monroe Junior Hicks Jr., 33, 2832 Themis St., was arrested at 2832 Themis St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for assault.

Janice F. Walton, 55, 807 William St., was arrested at 807 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for dangerous drugs.

Scipio L. Williamson, 24, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at Broadway and North Middle streets on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana.

Steven R. Jaster, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant at Broadway and North Middle streets.

Bobby G. Silas, 44, no address given, was arrested at 26 N. Main St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for larceny.

Shawn A. Garner, 37, homeless, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Independence Street and Park Avenue on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for receiving stolen property.

Jessy V. Eades, 20, 2030 Broadway, was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.

Emony I. Johnson, 20, 408 Bellevue St., was arrested at South Spanish and William streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation.

Milton T. Adkinson, 33, 533 S. Middle St., was arrested at 533 S. Middle St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for resisting an officer.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 505 N. Kingshighway.