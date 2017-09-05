Cape Girardeau police report 5/9/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Jordan P. Masters, 40, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Themis and North Main streets.
Arrests
- Danny L. Dunning Jr., 40, of Kennett, Missouri, was arrested at 1400 Bessie St. on a Dunklin County, Missouri, warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
- Monroe Junior Hicks Jr., 33, 2832 Themis St., was arrested at 2832 Themis St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for assault.
- Janice F. Walton, 55, 807 William St., was arrested at 807 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for dangerous drugs.
- Scipio L. Williamson, 24, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at Broadway and North Middle streets on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana.
- Steven R. Jaster, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant at Broadway and North Middle streets.
- Bobby G. Silas, 44, no address given, was arrested at 26 N. Main St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for larceny.
- Shawn A. Garner, 37, homeless, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Independence Street and Park Avenue on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for receiving stolen property.
- Jessy V. Eades, 20, 2030 Broadway, was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
- Emony I. Johnson, 20, 408 Bellevue St., was arrested at South Spanish and William streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation.
- Milton T. Adkinson, 33, 533 S. Middle St., was arrested at 533 S. Middle St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for resisting an officer.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 505 N. Kingshighway.
- Samantha J. Bowen, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 517 S. West End Blvd. on a warrant.
Summonses
- Trinity A. Shy, 18, of Warrenton, Missouri, was issued summonses for indecent exposure, misrepresentation of age and minor in possession of alcohol at Main Street and Broadway.
- Vincent W. Tourville, no age given, of Jackson was issued a summons for trespassing at 15 N. Main St.
- Milton T. Adkinson, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for resisting arrest at 533 S. Middle St.
- Bobby Gene Silas, no age or address given, was issued a summons for false declaration at 26 N. Main St.