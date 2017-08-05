Cape Girardeau police report 5/8/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Tracy Michele Mapes, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Broadway and North Middle Street.
- Amber N. Cook, no age given, of Jackson was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Broadway and North Middle Street.
- Romulo Montiel Jr., no age given, of Los Angeles was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Broadway and North Middle Street.
- Tony Shirrell Smith, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked at Broadway and North Middle Street.
- Megan Wood, 18, no address given, was arrested at Brucher Drive and Monticello Lane on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault on a law-enforcement officer and resisting arrest at 915 S. Fountain St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 270 Shirley Drive.
- A juvenile was taken into custody on suspicion of harassment and trespassing at 403 S. Hanover St.
- Cameron Decatoria, 23, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of stealing at 207 S. Kingshighway.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance.