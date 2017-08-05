All sections
May 8, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 5/8/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Tracy Michele Mapes, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Broadway and North Middle Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Tracy Michele Mapes, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Broadway and North Middle Street.
  • Amber N. Cook, no age given, of Jackson was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Broadway and North Middle Street.
  • Romulo Montiel Jr., no age given, of Los Angeles was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Broadway and North Middle Street.
  • Tony Shirrell Smith, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked at Broadway and North Middle Street.
  • Megan Wood, 18, no address given, was arrested at Brucher Drive and Monticello Lane on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault on a law-enforcement officer and resisting arrest at 915 S. Fountain St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 270 Shirley Drive.
  • A juvenile was taken into custody on suspicion of harassment and trespassing at 403 S. Hanover St.
  • Cameron Decatoria, 23, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of stealing at 207 S. Kingshighway.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported.
  • Domestic assault was reported at 1312 Victoria St.
  • Assault was reported at 410 Kiwanis Drive.

Thefts

  • A watch was reported stolen from a vehicle at 1124 Landgraf Drive.
  • A 2008 Pontiac G6 was reported stolen at 2839 Hemlock Court.
  • Theft was reported at 2706 Flora Hills Drive.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 2542 Lynnwood Drive.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle and tampering with a motor vehicle were reported at 2542 Peach Tree St.
  • Theft was reported at 2021 Independence St.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 3208 Themis St.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at 26 N. Main St.
  • Sodomy was reported.
  • A 38-year-old woman was taken into protective custody at North Main and Themis streets.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported.
  • Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported at 412 McKenna Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

