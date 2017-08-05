Cape Girardeau police report 5/8/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

Tracy Michele Mapes, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Broadway and North Middle Street.

Amber N. Cook, no age given, of Jackson was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Broadway and North Middle Street.

Romulo Montiel Jr., no age given, of Los Angeles was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Broadway and North Middle Street.

Tony Shirrell Smith, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked at Broadway and North Middle Street.