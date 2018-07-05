Cape Girardeau police report 5/7/18

All sections
CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Emily Banach, no age give, of Columbia, Illinois, was issued summons for driving while intoxicated and failure to yield after a stop at Independence and Pacific streets.
  • Drake Froemsdorf, no age given, of Jackson was arrested at Kingshighway and Themis Street on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Christopher D. Patton, 37, 617 Sycamore Circle, was arrested at 617 Sycamore Circle on suspicion of tampering.
  • A juvenile was in custody pending formal charges of property damage at 915 S. Pacific St.
  • Jeffery S. Carson, 41, of Anna, Illinois, was arrested at 136 S. Lorimier St. on suspicion of property damage.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at Paul Keller Way and Big Bend Road.
  • Amanda Houart, no age given, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested at 3439 William St. on suspicion of assault.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation of an order of protection in the 1700 block of North Kingshighway.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of fraud at 101 S. Pacific St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at 101 S. Pacific St.
  • Lex Spencer, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Broadway and ** Perry Avenue on a warrant.
  • Faisal Hasan, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Mount Auburn Road and William Street on a warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and stealing at Hobby Lobby, 207 S. Kingshighway.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful use and unlawful possession of a weapon at 2810 Whitener St.

Summons

  • Dustin Williams, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for open burning at Jefferson Avenue and Hanover Street.

Charges

  • Charges are pending for possession of a controlled substance, stealing improper registration and no insurance at North Cape Rock Drive and North Kingshighway.
  • Charges are pending for resisting arrest, driving while revoked and no headlights at Morgan Oak and South Pacific streets.
Assault

  • Assault and stealing were reported at 3439 William St.

Burglary

  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 623 Jefferson Ave.

Thefts

  • Plants Plus, 910 S. Kingshighway, reported theft.
  • Theft was reported at 923 N. Fountain St.
  • Stealing was reported at 119 N. Henderson Ave.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 1606 N. Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • A drug violation was reported in the 900 block of North Kingshighway.
  • An animal violation was reported at 2501 Masters Drive.
  • An animal violation was reported at 1200 Water St.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • A false bomb report and terrorist threat were made at Cape West Laundry, 501 N. Silver Springs Road.
  • A false bomb threat was reported at 501 N. Silver Springs Road.
  • Forgery was reported at 2027 Broadway.
  • Harassment was reported in the 2000 block of Allen Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

