Cape Girardeau police report 5/7/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Drake Froemsdorf, no age given, of Jackson was arrested at Kingshighway and Themis Street on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Emily Banach, no age give, of Columbia, Illinois, was issued summons for driving while intoxicated and failure to yield after a stop at Independence and Pacific streets.

Christopher D. Patton, 37, 617 Sycamore Circle, was arrested at 617 Sycamore Circle on suspicion of tampering.

A juvenile was in custody pending formal charges of property damage at 915 S. Pacific St.

Jeffery S. Carson, 41, of Anna, Illinois, was arrested at 136 S. Lorimier St. on suspicion of property damage.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at Paul Keller Way and Big Bend Road.

Amanda Houart, no age given, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested at 3439 William St. on suspicion of assault.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation of an order of protection in the 1700 block of North Kingshighway.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of fraud at 101 S. Pacific St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at 101 S. Pacific St.

Lex Spencer, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Broadway and ** Perry Avenue on a warrant.

Faisal Hasan, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Mount Auburn Road and William Street on a warrant.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and stealing at Hobby Lobby, 207 S. Kingshighway.