Cape Girardeau police report 5/7/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Emily Banach, no age give, of Columbia, Illinois, was issued summons for driving while intoxicated and failure to yield after a stop at Independence and Pacific streets.
- Drake Froemsdorf, no age given, of Jackson was arrested at Kingshighway and Themis Street on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Christopher D. Patton, 37, 617 Sycamore Circle, was arrested at 617 Sycamore Circle on suspicion of tampering.
- A juvenile was in custody pending formal charges of property damage at 915 S. Pacific St.
- Jeffery S. Carson, 41, of Anna, Illinois, was arrested at 136 S. Lorimier St. on suspicion of property damage.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at Paul Keller Way and Big Bend Road.
- Amanda Houart, no age given, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested at 3439 William St. on suspicion of assault.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation of an order of protection in the 1700 block of North Kingshighway.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of fraud at 101 S. Pacific St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at 101 S. Pacific St.
- Lex Spencer, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Broadway and ** Perry Avenue on a warrant.
- Faisal Hasan, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Mount Auburn Road and William Street on a warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and stealing at Hobby Lobby, 207 S. Kingshighway.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful use and unlawful possession of a weapon at 2810 Whitener St.
Summons
- Dustin Williams, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for open burning at Jefferson Avenue and Hanover Street.
Charges
- Charges are pending for possession of a controlled substance, stealing improper registration and no insurance at North Cape Rock Drive and North Kingshighway.
- Charges are pending for resisting arrest, driving while revoked and no headlights at Morgan Oak and South Pacific streets.