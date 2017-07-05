Cape Girardeau police report 5/7/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Montez M. Backer, 39, 234 N. Lorimier St., No. 10, was arrested on suspicion of violation of an ex parte, resisting arrests and trespassing.
- Timothy J. Kilhafner, 37, 2635 Whitener St., was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and property damage.
- Teri J. Lambert, 35, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Patricia A. Easton-Biles, 52, 601 N. Sprigg St., No. 2, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault.
- Tate R. Gerard, 33, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for installing sidewalks and trails.
- A juvenile was in custody pending formal charges of assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Gary J. Uhl, 31, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested at 401 Independence St. on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle and a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for larceny.
- Kewanna M. Johnson, 22, 523 N. Middle St., was arrested at 401 Independence St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for forgery.
- Sentrell Ulon Blackmon, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
Summonses
- Jesse Ochoa, no age given, no address given, and Derek Renshaw, no age given, no address given, were issued summonses at North Water and Themis streets for assault and resisting arrest.
- Steven Wayne Mayfield, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for stealing a SIM card, JBL speaker and flashlight at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
Assaults
- Domestic assault was reported.
- Domestic assault was reported.
- Domestic assault was reported.
- Assault was reported at 2722 Luce St.
Burglary
- Burglary and the theft of miscellaneous items was reported.
Thefts
- Bedroom furniture was reported stolen at 2843 Whitener St.
- Theft of a purse, a controlled substance and a credit card were reported.
- A trailer was reported stolen at 1722 Carolina Lane.
- Theft of a credit card and fraudulent use of a credit device were reported.
- Stealing was reported.
Property damage
- A fence was reported damaged at 123 N. Sunset Blvd.
Miscellaneous
- Child molestation was reported.
- A 22-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
- A 46-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Kenneth J. Betts, 24, of Bridgeton, Missouri, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for resisting arrested and driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- David J. Donley, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Kensington Lane on suspicion of first-degree burglary, second-degree domestic assault, first-degree property damage and third-degree assault.
- Michael C. Wheeler, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Windwood Lake Drive on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Austin T. Meuir, 20, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear of traffic offense (failure to wear seat belt).
- Kevin R. Wilkinson, 42, of Jackson was arrested on County Road 542 on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Brooklyn J. Plumley, 21, of Marion, Illinois, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for parole violation for possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and an Arnold, Missouri, warrant for traffic violation (exceeding speed limit).
- Cody D. Abernathy, 29, of Gordonville was arrested on Independence Street on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Joseph P. Cissell, 31, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on Highway 72 on a Scott County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession on a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid.
- Shaun J. Cole, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at North Lorimier and Themis streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for possession off a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana.
- Donnie W. Roberts, 28, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for abuse of a child and first-degree domestic assault.