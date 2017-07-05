Cape Girardeau police report 5/7/17

David J. Donley, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Kensington Lane on suspicion of first-degree burglary, second-degree domestic assault, first-degree property damage and third-degree assault.

Michael C. Wheeler, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Windwood Lake Drive on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Austin T. Meuir, 20, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear of traffic offense (failure to wear seat belt).

Brooklyn J. Plumley, 21, of Marion, Illinois, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for parole violation for possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and an Arnold, Missouri, warrant for traffic violation (exceeding speed limit).

Joseph P. Cissell, 31, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on Highway 72 on a Scott County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession on a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid.

