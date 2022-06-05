Cape Girardeau Police report 5/6/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street. Miscellaneous n Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Good Hope Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
Miscellaneous
Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Good Hope Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Broadway.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bloomfield Road.