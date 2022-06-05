Cape Girardeau Police report 5/6/22

All sections
blotterMay 6, 2022
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Broadway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bloomfield Road.
