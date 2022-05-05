All sections
blotterMay 5, 2022
Cape Girardeau Police report 5/5/22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Theft n Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway. Miscellaneous n Third degree domestic disturbance and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on College Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Theft

  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Third degree domestic disturbance and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on College Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Detained/conveyed mentally disordered person who is likely to harm self/others and abuse or neglect of a child were reported on Lions Way.
  • Second-degree property damage and shots fired were reported on Bloomfield Street.
