Cape Girardeau Police report 5/5/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Theft
Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
Third degree domestic disturbance and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on College Street.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
Detained/conveyed mentally disordered person who is likely to harm self/others and abuse or neglect of a child were reported on Lions Way.
Second-degree property damage and shots fired were reported on Bloomfield Street.