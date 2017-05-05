Cape Girardeau police report 5/5/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on supsicion of domestic assault and property damage.

Julia N. Linley, 36, 1934 Delwin St., was arrested at 1934 Delwin St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for show cause.

Shaun M. Noland, 47, 611 La Petite Court, was arrested at 1126 N. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for dangerous drugs.

Georgia E. Cowson, 30, 509 S. Middle St., was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for leash law required, no city dog license and leash-law violation.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of burglary and violation of an order of protection.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing and trespassing at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.