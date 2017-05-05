All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
May 5, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 5/5/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on supsicion of domestic assault and property damage. n Julia N. Linley, 36, 1934 Delwin St., was arrested at 1934 Delwin St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for show cause...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on supsicion of domestic assault and property damage.
  • Julia N. Linley, 36, 1934 Delwin St., was arrested at 1934 Delwin St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for show cause.
  • Shaun M. Noland, 47, 611 La Petite Court, was arrested at 1126 N. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for dangerous drugs.
  • Georgia E. Cowson, 30, 509 S. Middle St., was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for leash law required, no city dog license and leash-law violation.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of burglary and violation of an order of protection.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing and trespassing at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
  • Kaitlyn M. Linhart, 22, 610 Boxwood Drive, was arrested on suspicion of stealing soda from Save-A-Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St.

Summons

  • Nicholas A. Nance, 27, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for illegal dumping/prohibited practices at 1204 Meadowbrook Lane.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Assault

  • Domestic assault and property damage were reported.

Thefts

  • A mower was reported stolen at 104 Park Drive.
  • An iPhone 6 was reported stolen.
  • A license plate was reported stolen.
  • A laptop was reported stolen at 505 N. Kingshighway.

Property damage

  • Damage to a vehicle was reported at 329 S. Kingshighway.
  • A trunk lid was reported damaged.

Miscellaneous

  • Failure to return rental property was reported by Cape Auto Sales.
  • A 17-year-old boy was reported missing.
  • Interference with custody was reported.
  • Violation of compulsory school attendance was reported.
  • Failure to return a rented silver 2006 Pontiac GH6 was reported by Cape Auto Sales.
  • Failure to return a rented white 2007 GMC Savana van was reported by Cape Auto Sales.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy