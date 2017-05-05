Cape Girardeau police report 5/5/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A juvenile was cited into juvenile court on supsicion of domestic assault and property damage.
- Julia N. Linley, 36, 1934 Delwin St., was arrested at 1934 Delwin St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for show cause.
- Shaun M. Noland, 47, 611 La Petite Court, was arrested at 1126 N. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for dangerous drugs.
- Georgia E. Cowson, 30, 509 S. Middle St., was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for leash law required, no city dog license and leash-law violation.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of burglary and violation of an order of protection.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing and trespassing at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
- Kaitlyn M. Linhart, 22, 610 Boxwood Drive, was arrested on suspicion of stealing soda from Save-A-Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St.
Summons
- Nicholas A. Nance, 27, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for illegal dumping/prohibited practices at 1204 Meadowbrook Lane.