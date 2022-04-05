blotter May 4, 2022

Cape Girardeau Police report 5/4/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on Hickory Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street. Assault n Second-degree domestic assault and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on North Park Avenue...