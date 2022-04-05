Cape Girardeau Police report 5/4/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on Hickory Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street. Assault n Second-degree domestic assault and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on North Park Avenue...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on Hickory Street.
A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
Assault
Second-degree domestic assault and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on North Park Avenue.
Thefts
Theft was reported on Sheridan Drive.
Theft and property damage were reported on Independence Street.
Theft was reported.
Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
Second-degree harassment was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
Harassment was reported on Whitener Street.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Hanover Street.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Street.
Property damage was reported on Wisteria Drive.
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on South Hanover Street.
Resisting/interfering with an arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.