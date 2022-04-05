All sections
blotterMay 4, 2022
Cape Girardeau Police report 5/4/22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on Hickory Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street. Assault n Second-degree domestic assault and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on North Park Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on Hickory Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.

Assault

  • Second-degree domestic assault and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on North Park Avenue.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Sheridan Drive.
  • Theft and property damage were reported on Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree harassment was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • Harassment was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Street.
  • Property damage was reported on Wisteria Drive.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with an arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
