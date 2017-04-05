All sections
May 4, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 5/4/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Linda M. Ward, 37, of Kennett, Missouri, was arrested at 1918 N. Kingshighway on a Pope County, Arkansas, warrant for failure to appear for dangerous drugs.
  • Seth N. Harper, 17, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
  • Tyler J. Pengelley, 33, 605 N. Sprigg St., No. 3, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
  • Ashlee S. Adams, 21, homeless, was arrested at Independence and Minnesota streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in jail and tampering with physical evidence.
  • Tiffany R. Warner, 28, of Jackson was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on a probation and parole warrant for forgery.

Summonses

  • Jalan J. Johnson, 23, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Nancy L. Henson, 57, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for assault at 1701 Lacey St.
  • Sherri A. Bogle, 50, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at 2109 William St.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported.
  • Domestic assault was reported.
Burglary

  • Burglary and theft were reported at 3012 Kage Road.

Theft

  • Theft and fraudulent use of a credit or debit device were reported at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at The Draw, 731 Broadway.
  • Damage to a vehicle was reported at 822 Good Hope St.
  • Building materials were reported damaged at 717 Caruthers Ave.
  • Property damage was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit device was reported at 1325 Broadway.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit device was reported.
  • A 39-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
  • A 37-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
  • Assist other agency was reported.
  • Child abuse was reported.
  • Request for service was reported.
  • A 37-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
