Cape Girardeau police report 5/4/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Linda M. Ward, 37, of Kennett, Missouri, was arrested at 1918 N. Kingshighway on a Pope County, Arkansas, warrant for failure to appear for dangerous drugs.
- Seth N. Harper, 17, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
- Tyler J. Pengelley, 33, 605 N. Sprigg St., No. 3, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
- Ashlee S. Adams, 21, homeless, was arrested at Independence and Minnesota streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in jail and tampering with physical evidence.
- Tiffany R. Warner, 28, of Jackson was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on a probation and parole warrant for forgery.
Summonses
- Jalan J. Johnson, 23, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Nancy L. Henson, 57, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for assault at 1701 Lacey St.
- Sherri A. Bogle, 50, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at 2109 William St.
Assaults
- Domestic assault was reported.
- Domestic assault was reported.