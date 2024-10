CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Jessica Houston, 30, no address given, was arrested at 1624 N. Kingshighway on suspicion of possession of marijuana.

Dera B. Perry, 27, 605 Minnesota Ave., was arrested at Perryville Road and Meyer Drive on a Scott City warrant for failure to appear for speeding.

Joshua D. Stanley, 31, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Heather A. Avery, 31, 1017 Harmony St., was arrested at 10 S. West End Blvd. on Cape Girardeau warrants for stealing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Avis Jaubert White, 30, of Jefferson City, Missouri, was arrested at 211 Saint Francis Drive on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for child neglect and a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for non-support.

Jerry L. Talley, 36, homeless, was arrested at North Spanish and Roberts streets on a Scott City warrant for failure to appear for driving while suspended and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for fraudulent use of a credit device.

Shaun L. Riegert, 35, 1404 Lexington Ave., was arrested at 1404 Lexington Ave. on a state probation and parole warrant for dangerous drugs.

Ryan J. Cruz, 28, 21 N. Hanover St., was arrested at William and South Ellis streets on a U.S. probation and parole warrant for dangerous drugs.

Randy E. Dailey, 36, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested at West End Boulevard and Shawnee Parkway on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Tasha M. Langevin, 35, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested at West End Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for shoplifting.

Robert L. Parker, 46, 1518 Perryville Road, was arrested at 2428 W. Cape Rock Drive on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for larceny and family offense.