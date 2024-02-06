Cape Girardeau police report 5/29/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated at 42 E. Rodney Drive. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at Independence Street and Leming Lane...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated at 42 E. Rodney Drive.
Arrests
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at Independence Street and Leming Lane.
Barrett C. Swan, 34, 1551 N. Cape Rock Drive, was arrested at South Sprigg and Morgan Oak streets on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Alaina Marie Gockel-Pender, 17, of Millersville was arrested at 2849 Themis St. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at Wisteria Drive and North Mount Auburn Road.
Andrea L. Winters-Holloway, 45, 843 Morgan Oak St., was arrested on an Arnold, Missouri, warrant.
Summonses
Sherrita A. Jones, 48, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for false declaration at Perryville Road and Clark Avenue.
Justin Laws, no age given, no address given, was issued a summons for false declaration at 2346 Broadway.
Assaults
Domestic assault was reported at 1701 Lacey St.
Domestic assault was reported.
Assault was reported.
Robbery
First-degree robbery was reported in the 200 block of North Middle Street.
Burglary
Burglary was reported at 112 S. Henderson Ave.
Thefts
Theft of license-plate stickers was reported at 2218 Sherwood Drive.
Theft of a phone was reported at 777 N. Main St.
Stealing and forgery were reported at 101 N. Ellis St.
Macy's, 3049 William St., reported stealing.
Theft was reported in the 00 block of North County Park Road.
Theft was reported at 3351 Percy Drive.
Theft of a cellphone was reported at 3439 William St.
Property damage
Property damage was reported at 1036 S. Sprigg St.
Property damage was reported at 921 Hackberry St.
Miscellaneous
Identity theft was reported.
An animal bite was reported at 1701 Rand St.
A violation of an ex parte order was reported in the 800 block of North Street.
An animal bite was reported at 1300 N. West End Blvd.
A 31-year-old man was taken into protective custody.