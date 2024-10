The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Levi A. Roberts III, 38, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested at North West End Boulevard and Whitener Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a suspended license.

Alex C. Bond, 23, of Anna, Illinois, was arrested at South Sprigg and William streets on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for dangerous drugs.

Evejo E. Gordon, 28, 520 S. Sprigg St., was arrested at Independence Street and South West End Boulevard on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession and two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no insurance and child restraint.

Cody L. Webster, 22, 335 E. Cape Rock Drive, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Michael D. Bell Jr., 18, of Jackson was arrested at 11 S. Kingshighway on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for failure to pay fines and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for receiving stolen property.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at Cape Rock Circle and East Cape Rock Drive.

Kristi M. Donaldson, 40, homeless, was arrested on Cape Rock Circle on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.

Hardy Gaines, 32, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and no operator's license.

Matthew D. Martin II, 39, 2003 Concord Place, was arrested at Cape Rock Circle and East Cape Rock Drive on a probation and parole warrant for parole violation.

Kimberly M. White, 22, 1602 Amblewood Drive, was arrested at Normal Avenue and North Sprigg Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and resisting arrest.

Juveniles were cited for stealing at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.