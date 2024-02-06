blotter May 24, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 5/24/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Assault n Assault was reported at 1701 Lacey St. Theft n Theft was reported at 2828 Themis St. n Burglary was reported at Fred's, 121 S. Sprigg St...