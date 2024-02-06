Cape Girardeau police report 5/24/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Assault n Assault was reported at 1701 Lacey St. Theft n Theft was reported at 2828 Themis St. n Burglary was reported at Fred's, 121 S. Sprigg St...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Assault
Assault was reported at 1701 Lacey St.
Theft
Theft was reported at 2828 Themis St.
Burglary was reported at Fred's, 121 S. Sprigg St.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Miscellaneous
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at South West End Boulevard and Merriwether Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
John Barton, 22, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
John Jennings, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
Michael James, 47, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
Kimberly Jennings, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.