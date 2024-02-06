All sections
blotterMay 24, 2018
Cape Girardeau police report 5/24/18
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Assault n Assault was reported at 1701 Lacey St. Theft n Theft was reported at 2828 Themis St. n Burglary was reported at Fred's, 121 S. Sprigg St...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Assault

  • Assault was reported at 1701 Lacey St.

Theft

  • Theft was reported at 2828 Themis St.
  • Burglary was reported at Fred's, 121 S. Sprigg St.
Miscellaneous

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at South West End Boulevard and Merriwether Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • John Barton, 22, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • John Jennings, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
  • Michael James, 47, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
  • Kimberly Jennings, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
