The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Taurice L. Mallory, 33, 2834 Whitener St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for resisting.

Jessica J. Howell, 21, of Scott City was arrested at Linden and Sturdivant streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and a Butler County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested.

Antwain D. Johnson, 31, of Parma, Missouri, was arrested at South Plaza Way and William Street on a Malden, Missouri, warrant for driving while suspended.

Lecharles M. Jones, 21, homeless, was arrested at 2148 William St. on Union County, Illinois, warrants for failure to appear for aggravated battery and failure to appear for driving while suspended.

Johnny R. Bland, 30, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested at Shawnee Parkway and Kingshighway on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for domestic assault.