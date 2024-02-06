blotter May 23, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 5/23/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Glenda Sadler, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County (Missouri) warrant. n Ryan Cruz, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant...