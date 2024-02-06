Cape Girardeau police report 5/23/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Glenda Sadler, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County (Missouri) warrant. n Ryan Cruz, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
Glenda Sadler, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County (Missouri) warrant.
Ryan Cruz, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Kietree Shannon, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Sikeston, Missouri, warrant.
Alec Coomer, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Theft
Theft was reported at 3120 Themis St.
Identity theft was reported at 2530 Maria Louise Lane.