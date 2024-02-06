All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterMay 23, 2018
Cape Girardeau police report 5/23/18
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Glenda Sadler, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County (Missouri) warrant. n Ryan Cruz, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Glenda Sadler, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County (Missouri) warrant.
  • Ryan Cruz, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Kietree Shannon, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Sikeston, Missouri, warrant.
  • Alec Coomer, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Theft

  • Theft was reported at 3120 Themis St.
  • Identity theft was reported at 2530 Maria Louise Lane.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy