Cape Girardeau police report 5/23/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault and burglary at 422 Bellevue St.

Samuel M. Cook, 25, 555 N. Spring Ave., was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for suspended license.

Shawn A. Garner, 36, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on four Cape Girardeau warrants for trespassing, stealing, resisting arrest and property damage.

Brian A. Andrews, 26, 517 N. Fountain St., was arrested at 1125 S. Ellis St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for leash requirement.

Bruce L. Blakely, 35, 403 S. Park Ave., was arrested at William and Ellis streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for receiving stolen property.

Kristan M. Keys, 31, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and following too closely.

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody on suspicion of domestic assault.

Shaleia K. Payne, 32, 1400 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at 17 S. Kingshighway on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no valid operator's license and improper lane usage.

Aaron M. Oguin, 32, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Melvin J. Neal, 60, 38 N. Hanover St., was arrested at South Pacific and Independence streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for bad checks.

Joshua I. Howard, 24, 507 Cape Meadows Circle, was arrested at South Frederick and William streets on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for speeding.

Paige A. Thomas, 23, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for stealing and littering.