Cape Girardeau police report 5/21/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Amy Raglin, 46, of Jackson was arrested at U.S. 61 and Bessie Street on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Miranda Sullivan, 30, of Gordonville was arrested at Broadway and Spring Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at 417 Marroseann Drive.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault in the 1400 block of Whitener Street.
- Christopher Phelps, 53, 337 N. Park Ave., was arrested at 495 S. Mount Auburn Road on a St. Louis County warrant for failure to appear.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 341 S. Sprigg St.
- Latoya Bell, 32, 1946 Delwin St., was arrested at 1946 Delwin St. on a Franklin County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.
Summons
- Jianping Cai, 36, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animals prohibited (barnyard) in the 2200 block of Nottingham Lane.