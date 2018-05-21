All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
May 21, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 5/21/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWIs n Amy Raglin, 46, of Jackson was arrested at U.S. 61 and Bessie Street on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. n Miranda Sullivan, 30, of Gordonville was arrested at Broadway and Spring Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Amy Raglin, 46, of Jackson was arrested at U.S. 61 and Bessie Street on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • Miranda Sullivan, 30, of Gordonville was arrested at Broadway and Spring Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at 417 Marroseann Drive.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault in the 1400 block of Whitener Street.
  • Christopher Phelps, 53, 337 N. Park Ave., was arrested at 495 S. Mount Auburn Road on a St. Louis County warrant for failure to appear.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at 341 S. Sprigg St.
  • Latoya Bell, 32, 1946 Delwin St., was arrested at 1946 Delwin St. on a Franklin County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.

Summons

  • Jianping Cai, 36, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animals prohibited (barnyard) in the 2200 block of Nottingham Lane.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Assault

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported at Themis Street and Pind Wood Lane.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 1126 N. Sprigg St.
  • Show Me Motors, 506 S. Kingshighway, reported stealing.
  • Theft was reported at 1015 Good Hope St.
  • Theft was reported at 409 Albert St.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 926 Jefferson Ave.

Miscellaneous

  • A 57-year-old man was taken into protective custody at North Broadview and Independence streets.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy