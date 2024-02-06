Cape Girardeau police report 5/21/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Andrew T. Laxton, 24, 2110 Montgomery St., was arrested at William and Ellis streets on two Cape Girardeau warrants for possession of narcotics equipment and careless and imprudent driving...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
Andrew T. Laxton, 24, 2110 Montgomery St., was arrested at William and Ellis streets on two Cape Girardeau warrants for possession of narcotics equipment and careless and imprudent driving.
Travis J. Williamson, 37, 516 Marvin St., was arrested at 111 Independence St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge (dangerous drugs).
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and making a false declaration at 3415 William St.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device at 3427 William St.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Chelsea C. Roberts, 22, 1927 N. Kingshighway, Lot 11, was arrested at 1927 N. Kingshighway on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear to pay fines.
Bobbie J. Poole, 27, of Anna, Illinois, was arrested at North Henderson Avenue and Themis Street on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for shoplifting.
Scotty R. Butler, 35, of Merriam Wood, Missouri, was arrested at Bloomfield Street and Koch Avenue on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear and failure to appear for traffic offenses.
Melissa T. Sayles, 33, 2802 Independence St., Apt. 1, was arrested at 2802 Independence St. on a Metropolis, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for trespassing.
Stephanie E. Brissette, 32, 1544 Dunklin St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
Summons
Edward L. Dodd, 63, of Scott City was issued a summons for open burning at 1235 S. Kingshighway.
Assault
Domestic assault and violation of a protection order were reported.
Thefts
A black Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen at Cape Auto Pool, 1238 Meadowbrook Lane.
Theft of a firearm was reported on Whitener Street.
Stealing was reported at The Bar, 117 Themis St.
Property damage
A window was reported damaged at 319 N. Frederick St.
Property damage was reported at 224 N. Lorimier St.
Miscellaneous
Harassment was reported.
Violation of an order of protection was reported.
Vehicles and animals in a park were reported on East Cape Rock Drive.