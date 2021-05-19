All sections
May 19, 2021

Cape Girardeau Police report 5/19/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1300 block of Victoria Drive.
Thefts

  • Burglary was reported.
  • Larceny was reported in the 400 block of South West End Boulevard.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1100 block of Cousin Street.

Miscellaneous

  • False pretenses/swindle was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Hanover Street.
