Cape Girardeau Police report 5/19/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
Assault was reported in the 1300 block of Victoria Drive.
Thefts
Burglary was reported.
Larceny was reported in the 400 block of South West End Boulevard.
Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1100 block of Cousin Street.
Miscellaneous
False pretenses/swindle was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Hanover Street.