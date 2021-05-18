All sections
May 18, 2021

Cape Girardeau Police report 5/18/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. DUI n Driving under the influence was reported at Broadway and Perry Avenue. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Brenda Kay Court. n Assault was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

DUI

  • Driving under the influence was reported at Broadway and Perry Avenue.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Brenda Kay Court.
  • Assault was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Assault was reported in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Hickory Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 300 block of North Fountain Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 2000 block of Southern Expressway.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 500 block of South Henderson Avenue.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 1400 block of Jefferson Avenue.
  • Drug violation was reported at Good Hope Street and South West End Boulevard.
  • Drug violation was reported at Bellevue and North Lorimier streets.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported on Village Drive.
Police/Fire Reports
