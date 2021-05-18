Cape Girardeau Police report 5/18/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. DUI n Driving under the influence was reported at Broadway and Perry Avenue. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Brenda Kay Court. n Assault was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
DUI
Driving under the influence was reported at Broadway and Perry Avenue.
Assaults
Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Brenda Kay Court.
Assault was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.
Assault was reported in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive.
Thefts
Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Hickory Street.
Miscellaneous
Weapons law violation was reported in the 300 block of North Fountain Street.
Drug violation was reported in the 2000 block of Southern Expressway.
Weapons law violation was reported in the 500 block of South Henderson Avenue.
Weapons law violation was reported in the 1400 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Drug violation was reported at Good Hope Street and South West End Boulevard.
Drug violation was reported at Bellevue and North Lorimier streets.