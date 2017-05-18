Cape Girardeau police report 5/18/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing a motor vehicle and property damage at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.

Chanarra B. Young, 34, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, stealing and resisting or interfering with arrest at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation of an order of protection.

Colleen Lewis, 46, 909 Hackberry St., was arrested at 341 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for dangerous drugs.

Tyler C. Ford, 24, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested at Cousin Street and Henderson Avenue on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for stealing and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for theft and use of a vehicle.

Christian A. Brown, 21, 329 Albert St., was arrested at Bloomfield Street and Sheridan Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for burglary and three Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration, revoked license and no turn signal.

Daniel P. Gause, 30, 45 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense.

Jamey L. Chiles, 41, 723 Ranney Ave., was arrested at 612 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.

Steven R. Hanks Sr., 47, 821 William St., was arrested at Good Hope and South Sprigg streets on a Scott County warrant for burglary.

James R. Stowers, 53, 820 N. Sprigg St., was arrested at 818 S. Sprigg St. on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for domestic assault.