Cape Girardeau police report 5/18/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing a motor vehicle and property damage at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
Chanarra B. Young, 34, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, stealing and resisting or interfering with arrest at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation of an order of protection.
Colleen Lewis, 46, 909 Hackberry St., was arrested at 341 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for dangerous drugs.
Tyler C. Ford, 24, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested at Cousin Street and Henderson Avenue on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for stealing and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for theft and use of a vehicle.
Christian A. Brown, 21, 329 Albert St., was arrested at Bloomfield Street and Sheridan Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for burglary and three Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration, revoked license and no turn signal.
Daniel P. Gause, 30, 45 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense.
Jamey L. Chiles, 41, 723 Ranney Ave., was arrested at 612 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
Steven R. Hanks Sr., 47, 821 William St., was arrested at Good Hope and South Sprigg streets on a Scott County warrant for burglary.
James R. Stowers, 53, 820 N. Sprigg St., was arrested at 818 S. Sprigg St. on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for domestic assault.
A juvenile was in custody pending formal charges of damaging a door at 1214 Jefferson Ave.
Summonses
Tyler C. Ford, 24, of Thebes, Illinois, was issued a summons for false declaration.
Brian C. Yahl, 41, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for resisting arrest at 914 Jefferson Ave.
Paige N. Voelker, 30, of Kelso, Missouri, was issued a summons for shoplifting at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
Assault
Domestic assault was reported.
Assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and property damage were reported on South Benton Street.
Burglaries
Burglary was reported at 330 N. Lorimier St.
Burglary and theft were reported at Campus Auto and Tire, 1404 Independence St.
Burglary and theft were reported at Magical Moments Daycare, 2552 Independence St.
Thefts
Theft was reported at Victoria's Secret, 3049 William St.
Cash was reported stolen at 1905 Delwin St.
Theft was reported at Dollar General, 1142 N. Kingshighway.
An iPad and case were reported stolen at 211 Saint Francis Drive.
Theft was reported at 945 Karau Lane.
Theft was reported at Orscheln Farm Supply, 338 Christine St.
A wallet and its contents were reported stolen at 2823 Lear Drive.
License plates were reported stolen at 316 S. Lorimier St.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 2535 Masters Drive.
Property damage
A vehicle was reported damaged at Albert and Bloomfield streets.
A vehicle was reported damaged at 3049 William St.
Property damage was reported at 860 Rush Limbaugh Drive.
A vehicle was reported damaged at 3018 Mimosa Drive.
A vehicle was reported damaged at 1827 Richards St.
A chain-link fence was reported damaged at Sperling's Garage and Wrecker, 317 N. Broadview St.
Vehicle tires were reported damaged at 1517 Wayne St.
Miscellaneous
A 33-year-old woman was taken into protective custody.
Counterfeiting was reported at Subway, 3439 William St.
A cellphone was reported lost.
A 51-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
Detained/conveyed of a mentally disordered person was reported.