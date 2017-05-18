All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterMay 18, 2017
Cape Girardeau police report 5/18/17
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing a motor vehicle and property damage at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St. n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing a motor vehicle and property damage at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
  • Chanarra B. Young, 34, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, stealing and resisting or interfering with arrest at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation of an order of protection.
  • Colleen Lewis, 46, 909 Hackberry St., was arrested at 341 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for dangerous drugs.
  • Tyler C. Ford, 24, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested at Cousin Street and Henderson Avenue on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for stealing and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for theft and use of a vehicle.
  • Christian A. Brown, 21, 329 Albert St., was arrested at Bloomfield Street and Sheridan Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for burglary and three Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration, revoked license and no turn signal.
  • Daniel P. Gause, 30, 45 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense.
  • Jamey L. Chiles, 41, 723 Ranney Ave., was arrested at 612 S. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
  • Steven R. Hanks Sr., 47, 821 William St., was arrested at Good Hope and South Sprigg streets on a Scott County warrant for burglary.
  • James R. Stowers, 53, 820 N. Sprigg St., was arrested at 818 S. Sprigg St. on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for domestic assault.
  • A juvenile was in custody pending formal charges of damaging a door at 1214 Jefferson Ave.

Summonses

  • Tyler C. Ford, 24, of Thebes, Illinois, was issued a summons for false declaration.
  • Brian C. Yahl, 41, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for resisting arrest at 914 Jefferson Ave.
  • Paige N. Voelker, 30, of Kelso, Missouri, was issued a summons for shoplifting at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.

Assault

  • Domestic assault was reported.
  • Assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and property damage were reported on South Benton Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Burglaries

  • Burglary was reported at 330 N. Lorimier St.
  • Burglary and theft were reported at Campus Auto and Tire, 1404 Independence St.
  • Burglary and theft were reported at Magical Moments Daycare, 2552 Independence St.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at Victoria's Secret, 3049 William St.
  • Cash was reported stolen at 1905 Delwin St.
  • Theft was reported at Dollar General, 1142 N. Kingshighway.
  • An iPad and case were reported stolen at 211 Saint Francis Drive.
  • Theft was reported at 945 Karau Lane.
  • Theft was reported at Orscheln Farm Supply, 338 Christine St.
  • A wallet and its contents were reported stolen at 2823 Lear Drive.
  • License plates were reported stolen at 316 S. Lorimier St.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported at 2535 Masters Drive.

Property damage

  • A vehicle was reported damaged at Albert and Bloomfield streets.
  • A vehicle was reported damaged at 3049 William St.
  • Property damage was reported at 860 Rush Limbaugh Drive.
  • A vehicle was reported damaged at 3018 Mimosa Drive.
  • A vehicle was reported damaged at 1827 Richards St.
  • A chain-link fence was reported damaged at Sperling's Garage and Wrecker, 317 N. Broadview St.
  • Vehicle tires were reported damaged at 1517 Wayne St.

Miscellaneous

  • A 33-year-old woman was taken into protective custody.
  • Counterfeiting was reported at Subway, 3439 William St.
  • A cellphone was reported lost.
  • A 51-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
  • Detained/conveyed of a mentally disordered person was reported.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryProvide FeedbackContent Suggestions
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy