All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterMay 17, 2017
Cape Girardeau police report 5/17/17
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Stephanie R. Gamblin, 31, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding. n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting or interfering with arrest at Independence Street and Pind Wood Lane...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Stephanie R. Gamblin, 31, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting or interfering with arrest at Independence Street and Pind Wood Lane.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
  • Mary M. Harper, 58, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested at Perrvyille Road and Bertling Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for striking a legally parked vehicle.
  • Brandon W. Rogers, 35, 1448 N. Kingshighway, was arrested at 1448 N. Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Summons

  • Pamela D. Braden, 51, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for resisting or interfering with arrest at 205 N. Kingshighway.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Assault

  • Domestic assault was reported.

Thefts

  • A wallet and its contents, earbuds and a cosmetic case were reported stolen from a vehicle at 1502 E. Riverside Drive.
  • Tools were reported stolen at 312 W. Lorimier St.
  • A backpack and laptop were reported stolen from a motor vehicle at 315 S. Kingshighway.
  • Money was reported stolen at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • A purse and its contents were reported stolen from a motor vehicle at 409 S. West End Blvd.
  • Theft of a lawnmower and damage to a fence were reported at 861 S. Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • A 14-year-old girl was reported missing.
  • Probation violation was reported at 3463 Armstrong Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy