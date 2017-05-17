Cape Girardeau police report 5/17/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Stephanie R. Gamblin, 31, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding. n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting or interfering with arrest at Independence Street and Pind Wood Lane...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
Stephanie R. Gamblin, 31, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting or interfering with arrest at Independence Street and Pind Wood Lane.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
Mary M. Harper, 58, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested at Perrvyille Road and Bertling Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for striking a legally parked vehicle.
Brandon W. Rogers, 35, 1448 N. Kingshighway, was arrested at 1448 N. Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Summons
Pamela D. Braden, 51, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for resisting or interfering with arrest at 205 N. Kingshighway.
Assault
Domestic assault was reported.
Thefts
A wallet and its contents, earbuds and a cosmetic case were reported stolen from a vehicle at 1502 E. Riverside Drive.
Tools were reported stolen at 312 W. Lorimier St.
A backpack and laptop were reported stolen from a motor vehicle at 315 S. Kingshighway.
Money was reported stolen at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
A purse and its contents were reported stolen from a motor vehicle at 409 S. West End Blvd.
Theft of a lawnmower and damage to a fence were reported at 861 S. Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
A 14-year-old girl was reported missing.
Probation violation was reported at 3463 Armstrong Drive.