blotter May 17, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 5/17/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Stephanie R. Gamblin, 31, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding. n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting or interfering with arrest at Independence Street and Pind Wood Lane...