Cape Girardeau police report 5/16/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Alan Aspley, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

Leonard McAdory, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Jason Schuler, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Isaac Hyte, 59, of Terrace Mounds, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.

Samuel Brown, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.

Billie Cole, 39, of Kirbyville, Texas, was arrested on a Union County (Illinois) warrant.