May 16, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 5/16/18

May 16, 2018

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Alan Aspley, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
  • Leonard McAdory, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Jason Schuler, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Isaac Hyte, 59, of Terrace Mounds, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
  • Samuel Brown, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.
  • Billie Cole, 39, of Kirbyville, Texas, was arrested on a Union County (Illinois) warrant.
  • Andrace McGee, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.
Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 800 block of South Ellis Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 3049 William St.
  • Burglary was reported at 120 N. Henderson Ave.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit card was reported at 2530 Maria Louise Lane.
  • Forgery was reported at 380 N. Kingshighway.
Police/Fire Reports

