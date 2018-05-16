Cape Girardeau police report 5/16/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Alan Aspley, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
- Leonard McAdory, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Jason Schuler, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Isaac Hyte, 59, of Terrace Mounds, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
- Samuel Brown, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.
- Billie Cole, 39, of Kirbyville, Texas, was arrested on a Union County (Illinois) warrant.
- Andrace McGee, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.