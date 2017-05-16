All sections
blotterMay 16, 2017
Cape Girardeau police report 5/16/17
CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Justin Brewer, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, unlawful use of a weapon and driving while suspended at South Spanish and Merriwether streets.
  • Christopher Roy, no age or address given, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Deanna L. Adams, 51, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
  • Austin L.D. Overall, 22, of Hawk Point, Missouri, was arrested at Interstate 55, mile marker 91, on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
  • Thomas J. Thornton, 50, 38 N. Hanover St., was arrested on warrants for failure to appear for revoked license, improper registration and harassment.
  • Tristen D. Lipps, 30, 1743 Lakeshore Drive, was arrested at Good Hope and South Hanover streets on a Scott City warrant for failure to appear for multiple traffic violations.
  • Tyanna A. Roundtree, 22, of St. Louis was arrested at North Kingshighway and Broadway on a Warren County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana.
  • John M. Dalton, 28, of Fordland, Missouri, was arrested at Siemers and Campster drives on a Rogersville, Missouri, warrant for probation violation.
  • Alexis R. Williams, 18, 2802 Independence St., was arrested at Sprigg Street and Jefferson Avenue on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported.
  • Sexual misconduct was reported.
  • Felonious restraint was reported.
  • Protective custody was reported.
