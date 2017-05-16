Cape Girardeau police report 5/16/17

Justin Brewer, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, unlawful use of a weapon and driving while suspended at South Spanish and Merriwether streets.

Christopher Roy, no age or address given, was arrested on a warrant.

Deanna L. Adams, 51, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.

Austin L.D. Overall, 22, of Hawk Point, Missouri, was arrested at Interstate 55, mile marker 91, on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.

Thomas J. Thornton, 50, 38 N. Hanover St., was arrested on warrants for failure to appear for revoked license, improper registration and harassment.

Tristen D. Lipps, 30, 1743 Lakeshore Drive, was arrested at Good Hope and South Hanover streets on a Scott City warrant for failure to appear for multiple traffic violations.

Tyanna A. Roundtree, 22, of St. Louis was arrested at North Kingshighway and Broadway on a Warren County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana.

John M. Dalton, 28, of Fordland, Missouri, was arrested at Siemers and Campster drives on a Rogersville, Missouri, warrant for probation violation.