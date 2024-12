May 15, 2017

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n Tara Bruckerhoff, no age given, of St. Mary, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant. Summons n Levi Thrower, no age given, of Jackson was issued a summons for indecent exposure at 19 S. Spanish St...