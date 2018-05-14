All sections
May 14, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 5/14/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Ron M. Johnson, 27, 2503 Jonquil Lane, was arrested at North Cape Rock Drive and Jonquil Lane on suspicion of an animal at large...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Ron M. Johnson, 27, 2503 Jonquil Lane, was arrested at North Cape Rock Drive and Jonquil Lane on suspicion of an animal at large.
  • Calvin R. Rigney Jr., 34, 303 S. Locust St., was arrested at 1003 William St. on suspicion of assault.
  • Ted J. Skinner, 47, 417 Marroseann Drive, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Kinsey M. Johnson, 43, 522 N. Middle St., was arrested at 600 Locust St. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Scott A. York, 46, 2740 County Road 645, was arrested at Independence Street and Keller Avenue on a warrant.
  • Kei'Airian Umfleet, 20, 516 Cape Meadow Circle, was arrested at Sprigg and Maple streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for peace disturbance.
  • Danielle L. Barks, 31, of Scott City was arrested at 3439 William St. on suspicion of stealing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Summonses

  • Patricia M. Aydelott, 37, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal neglect in the 1700 block of Perryville Road.
  • Ashton N. Funk, 20, of Williamsville, Illinois, and Olivia P. Jones, 20, of Cape Girardeau were issued summonses for violation of liquor laws -- misrepresentation of age and possession of intoxicants at 113 Broadway.

Charges

  • David Webb, no age give, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of a nuisance violation in the 200 block of North Lorimier Street.
Assault

  • Assault was reported at 312 W. Lorimier St.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 1400 S. West End Blvd.
  • Subway, 701 Broadway, reported the theft of cash.
  • Walmart, 3439 William St., reported theft.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported at 1825 Dumais Drive.

Property damage

  • County Realty Investors reported property damage at 585 Silverado Trail.
  • Property damage was reported at 529 Broadway.
  • Damage to a vehicle was reported at 315 S. Pacific St.

Miscellaneous

  • A 25-year-old woman was taken into protective custody at North Kingshighway and Hopper Road.
  • An animal bite was reported at 123 Autumn Leaf Drive.
  • A man was taken into protective custody at Independence and Main streets.
  • Statutory rape was reported in the 00 block of Hanover Street.
  • An animal bite was reported at 652 S. Spring Ave.
  • Violation of an ex parte was reported in the 1600 block of Scivally Drive.
  • A 29-year-old woman was taken into protective custody at Broadway and Legion Drive.
  • A 44-year-old man was taken into protective custody in the 1100 block of Themis Street.
Police/Fire Reports

