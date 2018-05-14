Cape Girardeau police report 5/14/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Ron M. Johnson, 27, 2503 Jonquil Lane, was arrested at North Cape Rock Drive and Jonquil Lane on suspicion of an animal at large.
- Calvin R. Rigney Jr., 34, 303 S. Locust St., was arrested at 1003 William St. on suspicion of assault.
- Ted J. Skinner, 47, 417 Marroseann Drive, was arrested on a warrant.
- Kinsey M. Johnson, 43, 522 N. Middle St., was arrested at 600 Locust St. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Scott A. York, 46, 2740 County Road 645, was arrested at Independence Street and Keller Avenue on a warrant.
- Kei'Airian Umfleet, 20, 516 Cape Meadow Circle, was arrested at Sprigg and Maple streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for peace disturbance.
- Danielle L. Barks, 31, of Scott City was arrested at 3439 William St. on suspicion of stealing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Summonses
- Patricia M. Aydelott, 37, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal neglect in the 1700 block of Perryville Road.
- Ashton N. Funk, 20, of Williamsville, Illinois, and Olivia P. Jones, 20, of Cape Girardeau were issued summonses for violation of liquor laws -- misrepresentation of age and possession of intoxicants at 113 Broadway.
Charges
- David Webb, no age give, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of a nuisance violation in the 200 block of North Lorimier Street.