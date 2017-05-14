Cape Girardeau police report 5/14/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges driving while intoxicated at Cape County Park North.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges driving while intoxicated at Cape County Park North.

Gerardo Carmona-Salinas, 30, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for no operator's license, driving while intoxicated and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle at Boxwood Drive and Silver Springs Road.

Gerardo Carmona-Salinas, 30, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for no operator's license, driving while intoxicated and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle at Boxwood Drive and Silver Springs Road.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and resisting or interfering with arrest at 320 N. Ellis St.

Corey W. Quintana, 25, 1018 S. Pacific St., was arrested at Good Hope and South Sprigg streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while revoked.

Lee A. Bonner, 47, 426 Bellevue St., was arrested at 426 Bellevue St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for assault and contempt of court and a Missouri probation and parole warrant for probation violation.

Julie A. Garces, 34, homeless, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at William and Christine streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense.

Adrian S. Cox, 27, 259 N. Park Ave., No. 2, was arrested at West End Boulevard and Bessie Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation.

Austin L.D. Overall, 22, of Hawk Point, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.

Charlesmen D. Bobo, 26, 49 N. Park Ave., was arrested at 49 N. Park Ave. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no insurance and striking a parked vehicle.

Russell M.T. Phiffer, 43, 915 Plantation was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd., on three Scott County warrants for child neglect, drug possession and tampering.

Edward J. Mathis, 25, of Jackson was arrested at 1004 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation of a court order.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm at 515 S. Sprigg St.

Juveniles were in custody for possession of a controlled substance and possession of intoxicants by a minor at Broadway and Middle Street.

Dalantre Hill, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 203 S. Lorimier St. on a warrant.

Alexis Jasper, no age given, of Hazelwood, Missouri, was arrested at North West End Boulevard and Broadway on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Ford, no age given, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant.

Ashley N. Nall, 28, 1410 N. Kingshighway, was arrested at Broadway and Middle Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler J. Craigs, 23, of St. Louis was arrested at 343 N. Pacific St. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.