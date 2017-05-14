All sections
May 14, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 5/14/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWIs n Gerardo Carmona-Salinas, 30, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for no operator's license, driving while intoxicated and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle at Boxwood Drive and Silver Springs Road...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Gerardo Carmona-Salinas, 30, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for no operator's license, driving while intoxicated and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle at Boxwood Drive and Silver Springs Road.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges driving while intoxicated at Cape County Park North.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and resisting or interfering with arrest at 320 N. Ellis St.
  • Corey W. Quintana, 25, 1018 S. Pacific St., was arrested at Good Hope and South Sprigg streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while revoked.
  • Lee A. Bonner, 47, 426 Bellevue St., was arrested at 426 Bellevue St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for assault and contempt of court and a Missouri probation and parole warrant for probation violation.
  • Julie A. Garces, 34, homeless, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at William and Christine streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense.
  • Adrian S. Cox, 27, 259 N. Park Ave., No. 2, was arrested at West End Boulevard and Bessie Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation.
  • Austin L.D. Overall, 22, of Hawk Point, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
  • Charlesmen D. Bobo, 26, 49 N. Park Ave., was arrested at 49 N. Park Ave. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no insurance and striking a parked vehicle.
  • Russell M.T. Phiffer, 43, 915 Plantation was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd., on three Scott County warrants for child neglect, drug possession and tampering.
  • Edward J. Mathis, 25, of Jackson was arrested at 1004 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation of a court order.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm at 515 S. Sprigg St.
  • Juveniles were in custody for possession of a controlled substance and possession of intoxicants by a minor at Broadway and Middle Street.
  • Dalantre Hill, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 203 S. Lorimier St. on a warrant.
  • Alexis Jasper, no age given, of Hazelwood, Missouri, was arrested at North West End Boulevard and Broadway on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Tyler Ford, no age given, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Ashley N. Nall, 28, 1410 N. Kingshighway, was arrested at Broadway and Middle Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Tyler J. Craigs, 23, of St. Louis was arrested at 343 N. Pacific St. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Tristen D. Lipps, 30, 1743 Lakeshore Drive, was arrested at Good Hope and Hanover streets on suspicion of receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Summonses

  • Joshua D. Stanley, 31, of Chaffee, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing a food item at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway.
  • Joshua E. Rowe, 37, 1519 William St., was arrested at 701 Good Hope St. on a Lauderdale County, Meridian, Mississippi, warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon.
  • Jody L. Chaney, 39, of Oran, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing flip-flops at Nearly Perfect Shoes, 209 S. Kingshighway.
  • Joshua A. Barton, 33, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for stealing money and food at Taco John's, 111 N. Kingshighway.
  • Sabrina L. Curry, 20, of St. Louis was issued a summons for stealing a watch at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.
  • William F. Burham, 52, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal leash law at 2101 William St.
  • Tracy L. Roberts, 42, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for nuisance declared at 1523 N. Spanish St.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported.
  • Second-degree assault was reported at Main and Independence streets.
  • Third-degree assault was reported.

Burglaries

  • Burglary and theft of money and collectibles were reported at 85 S. Plaza Way.
  • Second-degree burglary and stealing were reported.
Thefts

  • A firearm was reported stolen.
  • Prescription medication was reported stolen at Valley View Lane and Ashland Hills Drive.
  • Theft of a gaming console and miscellaneous merchandise and damage to a display case were reported at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • Langley management reported theft of money at 353 Christine St.
  • A toolbox was reported stolen at 327 S. Spanish St.
  • A cellphone was reported stolen at 300 Broadway.
  • A controlled substance was reported stolen.

Property damage

  • Damage to a driver's side vehicle door was reported at 1212 Dunklin St.
  • Key scratches to a vehicle was reported at 101 N. Ellis St.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at Boxwood Drive and Sycamore Street.
  • Protective custody was reported.
  • Assist other agency was reported.
  • Failure to return to confinement was reported.
  • Request for service was reported.
  • Request for service was reported.
  • A 37-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
  • Nuisance declared was reported at 1501 Jane Drive.
  • Receiving stolen property was reported at 2109 Yorktown Drive.
  • Request for service was reported at 3049 William St.
  • Failure to return rental property was reported at Cape Auto Pool, 1238 Meadowbrook Drive.
  • Driving while revoked was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Forrest L. Wadington, 24, of Murphysboro, Illinois, was arrested on Highway 177 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Erin E. Lawson, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Pheasant Cove Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing a motor vehicle.
  • Kenneth W. Propst, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing.
  • Tracey West, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at North Kingshighway and Lexington Avenue on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to equip car-truck-bus with headlamps.
Police/Fire Reports

