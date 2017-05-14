Cape Girardeau police report 5/14/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Gerardo Carmona-Salinas, 30, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for no operator's license, driving while intoxicated and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle at Boxwood Drive and Silver Springs Road.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges driving while intoxicated at Cape County Park North.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and resisting or interfering with arrest at 320 N. Ellis St.
- Corey W. Quintana, 25, 1018 S. Pacific St., was arrested at Good Hope and South Sprigg streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while revoked.
- Lee A. Bonner, 47, 426 Bellevue St., was arrested at 426 Bellevue St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for assault and contempt of court and a Missouri probation and parole warrant for probation violation.
- Julie A. Garces, 34, homeless, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at William and Christine streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense.
- Adrian S. Cox, 27, 259 N. Park Ave., No. 2, was arrested at West End Boulevard and Bessie Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation.
- Austin L.D. Overall, 22, of Hawk Point, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
- Charlesmen D. Bobo, 26, 49 N. Park Ave., was arrested at 49 N. Park Ave. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no insurance and striking a parked vehicle.
- Russell M.T. Phiffer, 43, 915 Plantation was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd., on three Scott County warrants for child neglect, drug possession and tampering.
- Edward J. Mathis, 25, of Jackson was arrested at 1004 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation of a court order.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm at 515 S. Sprigg St.
- Juveniles were in custody for possession of a controlled substance and possession of intoxicants by a minor at Broadway and Middle Street.
- Dalantre Hill, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 203 S. Lorimier St. on a warrant.
- Alexis Jasper, no age given, of Hazelwood, Missouri, was arrested at North West End Boulevard and Broadway on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tyler Ford, no age given, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant.
- Ashley N. Nall, 28, 1410 N. Kingshighway, was arrested at Broadway and Middle Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tyler J. Craigs, 23, of St. Louis was arrested at 343 N. Pacific St. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Tristen D. Lipps, 30, 1743 Lakeshore Drive, was arrested at Good Hope and Hanover streets on suspicion of receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
Summonses
- Joshua D. Stanley, 31, of Chaffee, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing a food item at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway.
- Joshua E. Rowe, 37, 1519 William St., was arrested at 701 Good Hope St. on a Lauderdale County, Meridian, Mississippi, warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon.
- Jody L. Chaney, 39, of Oran, Missouri, was issued a summons for stealing flip-flops at Nearly Perfect Shoes, 209 S. Kingshighway.
- Joshua A. Barton, 33, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for stealing money and food at Taco John's, 111 N. Kingshighway.
- Sabrina L. Curry, 20, of St. Louis was issued a summons for stealing a watch at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.
- William F. Burham, 52, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal leash law at 2101 William St.
- Tracy L. Roberts, 42, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for nuisance declared at 1523 N. Spanish St.
Assaults
- Domestic assault was reported.
- Second-degree assault was reported at Main and Independence streets.
- Third-degree assault was reported.
Burglaries
- Burglary and theft of money and collectibles were reported at 85 S. Plaza Way.
- Second-degree burglary and stealing were reported.
Thefts
- A firearm was reported stolen.
- Prescription medication was reported stolen at Valley View Lane and Ashland Hills Drive.
- Theft of a gaming console and miscellaneous merchandise and damage to a display case were reported at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
- Langley management reported theft of money at 353 Christine St.
- A toolbox was reported stolen at 327 S. Spanish St.
- A cellphone was reported stolen at 300 Broadway.
- A controlled substance was reported stolen.
Property damage
- Damage to a driver's side vehicle door was reported at 1212 Dunklin St.
- Key scratches to a vehicle was reported at 101 N. Ellis St.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at Boxwood Drive and Sycamore Street.
- Protective custody was reported.
- Assist other agency was reported.
- Failure to return to confinement was reported.
- Request for service was reported.
- Request for service was reported.
- A 37-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
- Nuisance declared was reported at 1501 Jane Drive.
- Receiving stolen property was reported at 2109 Yorktown Drive.
- Request for service was reported at 3049 William St.
- Failure to return rental property was reported at Cape Auto Pool, 1238 Meadowbrook Drive.
- Driving while revoked was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Forrest L. Wadington, 24, of Murphysboro, Illinois, was arrested on Highway 177 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Erin E. Lawson, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Pheasant Cove Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing a motor vehicle.
- Kenneth W. Propst, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing.
- Tracey West, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at North Kingshighway and Lexington Avenue on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to equip car-truck-bus with headlamps.