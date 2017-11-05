Cape Girardeau police report 5/11/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Driving while intoxicated was reported.
- Ashley L. Hahs, 51, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Walden Boulevard and Cape La Croix Road.
- Nathan E. Steele, 43, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, was issued summonses for driving while intoxicated and motor-vehicle accident at 201 S. Broadview St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, failure to signal and lane violation.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
- Kyle R.A. Davis, 30, 2315 Boutin Drive, was arrested on a warrant at North Middle Street and Washington Avenue.
Summonses
- Joseph D. Bert, 22, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for noise violation at 1753 Pemiscot St.
- Trevor I. Brewer, 22, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for noise violation at 1753 Pemiscot St.
- Spencer W. Schaetzel, 21, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for noise violation at 1753 Pemiscot St.