May 11, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 5/11/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWIs n Driving while intoxicated was reported. n Ashley L. Hahs, 51, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Walden Boulevard and Cape La Croix Road...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported.
  • Ashley L. Hahs, 51, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Walden Boulevard and Cape La Croix Road.
  • Nathan E. Steele, 43, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, was issued summonses for driving while intoxicated and motor-vehicle accident at 201 S. Broadview St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, failure to signal and lane violation.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
  • Kyle R.A. Davis, 30, 2315 Boutin Drive, was arrested on a warrant at North Middle Street and Washington Avenue.

Summonses

  • Joseph D. Bert, 22, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for noise violation at 1753 Pemiscot St.
  • Trevor I. Brewer, 22, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for noise violation at 1753 Pemiscot St.
  • Spencer W. Schaetzel, 21, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for noise violation at 1753 Pemiscot St.
Assault

  • Assault and burglary were reported.

Burglaries

  • Burglary was reported.
  • Burglary was reported.
  • Burglary was reported.

Theft

  • A purse and its contents were reported stolen at 326 S. Lorimier St.

Property damage

  • A glass window was reported destroyed at 600 N. Fountain St.

Miscellaneous

  • Formal charges of marijuana possession were pending against a suspect.
  • Indecent exposure was reported.
  • Violation of an order of protection was reported.
  • Abuse or neglect of a child was reported.
  • A 21-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
Police/Fire Reports

