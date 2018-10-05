Cape Girardeau police report 5/10/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Jordan Smith, 28, of Jackson was arrested on five Cape Girardeau warrants for traffic violations.
- Zachary Gordon, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrestedd on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
- Austin Wren, 19, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant.
- Zachary Pullam, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
- Clyde Wallace, 48, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was arrested on two Union County (Illinois) warrants.
- Jessica Ruffin, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Timothy Carter, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.