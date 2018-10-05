All sections
May 10, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 5/10/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Jordan Smith, 28, of Jackson was arrested on five Cape Girardeau warrants for traffic violations.
  • Zachary Gordon, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrestedd on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
  • Austin Wren, 19, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant.
  • Zachary Pullam, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
  • Clyde Wallace, 48, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was arrested on two Union County (Illinois) warrants.
  • Jessica Ruffin, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Timothy Carter, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Theft

  • Burglary was reported at 374 Edgewood Drive.
  • Burglary was reported at 2828 Themis St.
  • Theft was reported at VIP Industries, 1310 Southern Expressway.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at South Louisiana Avenue and Cousin Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at South Henderson and Jefferson avenues.
  • Fraud was reported at 353 S. Kingshighway.
Police/Fire Reports

