Cape Girardeau police report 5/10/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Tyler A. Faller, 21, of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Broadway and Middle Street.
- Jennifer E. Madlinger, 22, of St. Louis was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Broadway and Middle Street.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked and motor-vehicle accident on Broadway.
Arrests
- Amy D. Eubanks, 42, of Bloomfield, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violating an ex parte order.
- Maishael A. Miles, 19, 38 N. Hanover St., was arrested at 3463 Armstrong Drive on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation.
- Suspects were in custody pending formal charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Summonses
- Matthew A. Castillo, 21, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at Broadway and Middle Street.
- Colin A. Bryant, 19, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at Broadway and Middle Street.