May 10, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 5/10/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Tyler A. Faller, 21, of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Broadway and Middle Street.
  • Jennifer E. Madlinger, 22, of St. Louis was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Broadway and Middle Street.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked and motor-vehicle accident on Broadway.

Arrests

  • Amy D. Eubanks, 42, of Bloomfield, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violating an ex parte order.
  • Maishael A. Miles, 19, 38 N. Hanover St., was arrested at 3463 Armstrong Drive on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation.
  • Suspects were in custody pending formal charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Summonses

  • Matthew A. Castillo, 21, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at Broadway and Middle Street.
  • Colin A. Bryant, 19, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at Broadway and Middle Street.
Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported.
  • Domestic assault was reported.
  • Domestic assault was reported.

Burglary

  • Burglary was reported.

Thefts

  • A fireplace and tools were reported stolen at 2466 Benton Hill Drive.
  • A wallet and its contents, glasses and headphones were reported stolen at 228 Merriwether St.
  • A textbook was reported stolen from a motor vehicle at 241 N. Fountain St.
  • A backpack, laptop and textbook were reported stolen from a motor vehicle at 601 North St.
  • License plates were reported stolen from a motor vehicle at 830 Jefferson Ave.
  • A stolen utility van from Southeast Missouri State University was recovered at 45 S. West End Blvd.
  • Clothing, cash and CDs were reported stolen at 200 Morgan Oak St.

Miscellaneous

  • A 31-year-old man was taken into protective custody.
