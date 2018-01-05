All sections
May 1, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 5/1/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked at 2346 Broadway. n Darcell C. Moore, 30, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Jefferson Avenue and Hanover Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked at 2346 Broadway.
  • Darcell C. Moore, 30, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Jefferson Avenue and Hanover Street.
  • Benjamin Allen, 38, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Broadway and Penny Avenue.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of careless and imprudent driving at 3006 Wisteria Drive.
  • David R. Oliver, 52, 1903 Brink Ave., was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Anthony J. Cruz, 23, of Jackson was arrested at 611 S. Kingshighway on a warrant.
  • Mack L. West, 25, 1937 Delwin St., was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 2109 William St.
  • Tyra Hecht, 28, of Fruitland was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported at 801 Good Hope St.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 1000 block of North Middle Street.

Robbery

  • Robbery was reported at 310 W. Lorimier St.

Thefts

  • Theft of motor-vehicle equipment was reported at 2077 Pear Tree Court.
  • Kay Jewelers, 3049 William St., reported stealing.
  • Theft of a wallet was reported at 812 Good Hope St.

Miscellaneous

  • A 35-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 1701 Lacey St.
  • Counterfeiting was reported at 1028 N. Sprigg St.
  • A 38-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 1701 Lacey St.
  • Assist other agency was reported at 1006 S. Pacific St.
  • A 33-year-old woman was taken into protective custody at Jefferson and Park avenues.
Police/Fire Reports

