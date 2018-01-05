Cape Girardeau police report 5/1/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked at 2346 Broadway.
- Darcell C. Moore, 30, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Jefferson Avenue and Hanover Street.
- Benjamin Allen, 38, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Broadway and Penny Avenue.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of careless and imprudent driving at 3006 Wisteria Drive.
- David R. Oliver, 52, 1903 Brink Ave., was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Anthony J. Cruz, 23, of Jackson was arrested at 611 S. Kingshighway on a warrant.
- Mack L. West, 25, 1937 Delwin St., was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 2109 William St.
- Tyra Hecht, 28, of Fruitland was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assaults