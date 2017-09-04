All sections
April 9, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 4/9/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Travis D. Sturm, 36, no address given, was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for marijuana possession.
  • Jamarl S. Holloway, 23, 1612 New Madrid St., was arrested at South Kingshighway and Independence Street on Cape Girardeau warrants for suspended license and failure to appear for a show-cause order on a stop-sign violation
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault on West End Boulevard.
  • Suspects were in custody pending formal charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon and possession of a controlled substance at South Sprigg and William streets.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, stealing and making a false declaration at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing at Independence Street and Henderson Avenue.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of second-degree domestic assault on West Lorimier Street.
Thefts

  • Tampering and stealing were reported at Pepsi MidAmerica, 3800 Business Park.
  • $371.85 in merchandise was reported stolen at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.

Property damage

  • Windows and a door handle were reported destroyed at 627 Good Hope St.
Police/Fire Reports

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

