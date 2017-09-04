Cape Girardeau police report 4/9/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Travis D. Sturm, 36, no address given, was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for marijuana possession.

Jamarl S. Holloway, 23, 1612 New Madrid St., was arrested at South Kingshighway and Independence Street on Cape Girardeau warrants for suspended license and failure to appear for a show-cause order on a stop-sign violation

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault on West End Boulevard.

Suspects were in custody pending formal charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon and possession of a controlled substance at South Sprigg and William streets.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, stealing and making a false declaration at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing at Independence Street and Henderson Avenue.