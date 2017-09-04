Cape Girardeau police report 4/9/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Travis D. Sturm, 36, no address given, was arrested at 45 S. West End Blvd. on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for marijuana possession.
- Jamarl S. Holloway, 23, 1612 New Madrid St., was arrested at South Kingshighway and Independence Street on Cape Girardeau warrants for suspended license and failure to appear for a show-cause order on a stop-sign violation
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault on West End Boulevard.
- Suspects were in custody pending formal charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon and possession of a controlled substance at South Sprigg and William streets.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, stealing and making a false declaration at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stealing at Independence Street and Henderson Avenue.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of second-degree domestic assault on West Lorimier Street.